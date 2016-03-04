Trump Softens Position on US Visas for Skilled Foreign Workers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump has previously opposed such visas, arguing that they "decimate" US workers.
"I’m changing it, and I’m softening the position because we need to have talented people in this country," the Republican frontrunner said at a presidential debate in Michigan late on Thursday, as broadcast by the Fox News television.
"We absolutely have to be able to keep the brainpower in this country," Trump said.
The United States is holding a presidential election this year. Twelve US states held their caucuses on March 1, known as Super Tuesday.
Trump, an outspoken media and real estate mogul, claimed victories in seven out of 11 states where the Republican race for the delegates was held.
All comments
Show new comments (0)