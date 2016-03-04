Trump Softens Position on US Visas for Skilled Foreign Workers

US presidential hopeful Donald Trump said he had changed his stance on visas for highly skilled foreigners to a softer position, citing the country’s need for "talented people."

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump has previously opposed such visas, arguing that they "decimate" US workers.

"I’m changing it, and I’m softening the position because we need to have talented people in this country," the Republican frontrunner said at a presidential debate in Michigan late on Thursday, as broadcast by the Fox News television.

© REUTERS/ Rick Wilking Internet Searches on How to Move to Canada in US Surge After Trump Super Tuesday Success

According to Trump, the applicants for such visas generally attend high-profile US universities and "desperately" seek to remain in the country . Places that need high-skilled workers, such as Silicon Valley, should be employing such immigrants, the presidential hopeful added.

"We absolutely have to be able to keep the brainpower in this country," Trump said.

The United States is holding a presidential election this year. Twelve US states held their caucuses on March 1, known as Super Tuesday.

Trump, an outspoken media and real estate mogul, claimed victories in seven out of 11 states where the Republican race for the delegates was held.