Donald Trump Gains Highest Support Ahead of New Hampshire Primary Vote

According to polls conducted by Monmouth University and the American Research Group, Trump has a significant lead against US Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio as well as Ohio Governor John Kasich ahead of New Hampshire’s primary vote.
"About 1-in-3 (32 percent) likely GOP [Republican] primary voters in New Hampshire currently back Donald Trump for the presidential nomination, up from 26 percent in November. The next tier of candidates includes Ted Cruz (14 percent), John Kasich (14 percent), and Marco Rubio (12 percent)," the Monmouth University said.
In recent weeks, US voters have voiced their support for Trump and Cruz, stating that the two candidates would best handle the US economy and immigration, as well as security threats like the Islamic State. The terror group, also known as Daesh, is outlawed in many countries around the world, including in Russia.
