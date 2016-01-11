Donald Trump Gains Highest Support Ahead of New Hampshire Primary Vote

According to polls conducted by Monmouth University and the American Research Group, Trump has double the support of US Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio as well as Ohio Governor John Kasich ahead of New Hampshire’s primary vote.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A majority of Republican primary voters say they support frontrunner Donald Trump, nearly a month away from the scheduled primary in the US state of New Hampshire, two latest polls revealed on Monday.

According to polls conducted by Monmouth University and the American Research Group, Trump has a significant lead against US Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio as well as Ohio Governor John Kasich ahead of New Hampshire’s primary vote.

"About 1-in-3 (32 percent) likely GOP [Republican] primary voters in New Hampshire currently back Donald Trump for the presidential nomination, up from 26 percent in November. The next tier of candidates includes Ted Cruz (14 percent), John Kasich (14 percent), and Marco Rubio (12 percent)," the Monmouth University said.

© REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich Republicans Support Trump as Winner of US Presidential Nomination - Poll

Meanwhile, the American Research Group poll found that Trump had garnered some 25 percent support ahead of the New Hampshire primary, followed by Cruz and Kasich, who are tied at 14 percent, and Rubio at 12 percent.

In recent weeks, US voters have voiced their support for Trump and Cruz, stating that the two candidates would best handle the US economy and immigration, as well as security threats like the Islamic State. The terror group, also known as Daesh, is outlawed in many countries around the world, including in Russia.