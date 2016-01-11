FBI to Probe Hillary Clinton’s Potential Violation of US Corruption Laws

The FBI investigation of the potential overlap of Clinton Foundation and the US State Department business during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as US secretary of state is set to determine whether donors of the family-owned Clinton Foundation have benefited from the contacts inside the US government agency, according to media.

The investigation is set to determine whether donors of the family-owned Clinton Foundation have benefited from the contacts inside the US government agency, Fox News reported citing anonymous US intelligence sources.

The intersection of the two entities’ work could be against US public corruption laws, according to the news outlet.

The probe is expanding the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s use of private email server.

The controversy, which continues to shadow Clinton’s presidential campaign, did not surface until March 2015 when it was disclosed that she had used an account on a private and unsecured server to conduct business as secretary of state. One of the main concerns has been whether the emails contained classified information.