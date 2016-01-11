US Court Halts Trial of Baltimore Officer Charged in Freddie Gray's Death

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals halted the trial of Baltimore police officer Caesar Goodson Jr., the second of six officers facing charges in connection with Freddie Gray death.

© AP Photo/ Rob Carr New Trial Date Set for Officer Charged in Freddie Gray Death

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Maryland Court of Special Appeals has issued a stay halting the trial of Baltimore police officer Caesar Goodson Jr. who drove the van carrying Freddie Gray who died in police custody last year, US media reported on Monday.

Officer Goodson’s stay concerns the question of whether another police officer charged in the same case, William Porter, can be compelled to testify in his trial, CNN reported.

Goodson is the second of six officers facing charges in connection with Gray’s death, following the trail of officer Porter who was charged with involuntary manslaughter, misconduct in office, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault.

© REUTERS/ Jim Bourg Video Shows Baltimore Cop Attacking Protester Outside Freddie Gray Trial

In April, 25-year-old African-American Freddie Gray died from spinal cord injuries he sustained in police custody. The six officers involved in his arrest are accused of ignoring Gray’s requests for medical help. They face charges on counts of assault, manslaughter, false imprisonment and misconduct in office.

In May, a grand jury indicted the six officers, and US Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced the Justice Department would launch an investigation into the Baltimore Police Department’s policing practices.

Goodson is facing second-degree depraved-heart murder, punishable by 30 years’ imprisonment, as well as second-degree negligent assault, manslaughter by vehicle – each charged by up to ten years in prison.