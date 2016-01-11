US Court Halts Trial of Baltimore Officer Charged in Freddie Gray's Death

Officer Goodson’s stay concerns the question of whether another police officer charged in the same case, William Porter, can be compelled to testify in his trial, CNN reported.
Goodson is the second of six officers facing charges in connection with Gray’s death, following the trail of officer Porter who was charged with involuntary manslaughter, misconduct in office, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault.
In May, a grand jury indicted the six officers, and US Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced the Justice Department would launch an investigation into the Baltimore Police Department’s policing practices.
Goodson is facing second-degree depraved-heart murder, punishable by 30 years’ imprisonment, as well as second-degree negligent assault, manslaughter by vehicle – each charged by up to ten years in prison.
