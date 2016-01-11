US Remains Among Countries Abusing Human Rights by Keeping Guantanamo Open

"Instead of identifying effective and legal measures to prevent attacks, members of Congress are busy playing politics with the lives of dozens of men who could die behind bars without ever facing a trial," the director of Amnesty International USA's Security and Human Rights Programme, Naureen Shah, was quoted as saying in a press release.
Amnesty International said that Congress’ foot-dragging on closing the prison was set to relegate the country to the ranks of nations that "consistently disregard internationally agreed standards of justice and human rights."
At present, the Guantanamo Bay prison still has some 100 detainees.
Since taking up office, Obama has repeatedly vowed to close the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, known for alleged tortures and other forms of mistreatment, but the prison remains open.
