US Remains Among Countries Abusing Human Rights by Keeping Guantanamo Open

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Keeping the Guantanamo Bay prison open aligns the United States with countries that systematically violate human rights, a watchdog said in a press release on Monday.

"Instead of identifying effective and legal measures to prevent attacks, members of Congress are busy playing politics with the lives of dozens of men who could die behind bars without ever facing a trial," the director of Amnesty International USA's Security and Human Rights Programme, Naureen Shah, was quoted as saying in a press release.

The watchdog called on US President Barack Obama to "end, not relocate, indefinite detention without charge."

At present, the Guantanamo Bay prison still has some 100 detainees.

Since taking up office, Obama has repeatedly vowed to close the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, known for alleged tortures and other forms of mistreatment, but the prison remains open.