16:58 GMT +312 March 2018
    Money for Nothing: US Govt Gave Away $125B in Improper Benefits in 2014

    There is plenty of money being thrown around and wasted, with the federal government front-and-center, in some cases making payments that weren’t supposed to happen.

    According to a report by the Government Accountability Office, the non-partisan investigative agency of the US Congress, federal agencies set a new record last year for questionable payments – a staggering $125 billion.

    The United States Capitol, the meeting place of the US Congress in Washington, DC The Capitol's foundation stone was laid by George Washington on September 18, 1793
    © Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev
    US Government 'Improper Payments' Up 15% to $124.7 Bln - Taxpayer Watchdog
    The payments include unemployment benefits to people who were working, Medicare reimbursements for unnecessary procedures. In some cases, the feds made payments without taking the usual step to verify documents, sometimes even paying without a single sheet of documentation.

    The GAO found that improper payments actually increased by almost $19 billion compared to the previous year. While the mistakes were all across the federal government, three programs stand out as particularly egregious: Medicare, Medicaid and the Earned Income Tax Credit. Altogether, those three programs made $93 billion in improper payments. Medicare was #1, with $46 billion in improper payments to doctors and hospitals. Other improper payments include nearly $6 billion in unemployment benefits to those already working.         

    "This taxpayer money was not spent securing our borders, it was not spent on national defense, and it was not spent contributing to a safety net for those in need," said Sen. Ron Johnson, (R-Wisconsin), chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. "This is a problem that is going to get worse year after year if we do not get a handle on it now," he told the Huffington Post.

    Johnson’s committee held a hearing Monday to talk about the issue and look for ways to cut down on wasteful and improper payments.

