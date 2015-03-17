Boehner Urges Clinton to Turn Over Email Server She Used at US State Dep't

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Hillary Clinton should give the personal server she used for e-mails while during her tenure as US Secretary of State to a neutral third party, US House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
"It’s important for Secretary Clinton to turn over her personal server to a neutral third party. That is the fairest way make sure we have all the documents that belong to the public and, ultimately, all the facts,” Boehner stated.
At a press conference last week, Clinton said she used her personal e-mail as Secretary of State out of “convenience,” but regretted the decision.
Clinton directed the State Department to release all but her personal e-mails, many of which she said she deleted.
The admission has prompted US Republicans to question whether they will gain access to all of her e-mails as US Congress investigates the 2012 Benghazi attacks in which four Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens, were killed.
Boehner demanded the release of Clinton’s e-mails on Tuesday so that the American public has “all the facts about what happened in Benghazi.”
Clinton is considered a potential frontrunner for the Democratic Party in the 2016 US presidential election. The e-mail controversy has caused Clinton’s popularity to dip, with 53 percent of Americans in a recent CNN poll saying they viewed Clinton positively, compared to 59 percent in November.
