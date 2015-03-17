Boehner Urges Clinton to Turn Over Email Server She Used at US State Dep't

US House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said Hillary Clinton should turn over her personal server she used for emails while working as the US Secretary of State to a third party.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Hillary Clinton should give the personal server she used for e-mails while during her tenure as US Secretary of State to a neutral third party, US House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"It’s important for Secretary Clinton to turn over her personal server to a neutral third party. That is the fairest way make sure we have all the documents that belong to the public and, ultimately, all the facts,” Boehner stated.

Clinton’s e-mails stirred up controversy after The New York Times published a story citing US Department of State sources, who claimed she used a personal e-mail address between 2009 and 2013, and did not have an official e-mail address.

At a press conference last week, Clinton said she used her personal e-mail as Secretary of State out of “convenience,” but regretted the decision.

Clinton directed the State Department to release all but her personal e-mails, many of which she said she deleted.

The admission has prompted US Republicans to question whether they will gain access to all of her e-mails as US Congress investigates the 2012 Benghazi attacks in which four Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens, were killed.

The US House Select Committee on the 2012 terror attacks in Benghazi is demanding Clinton’s e-mails in order to shed light on the incident, including any evidence that Clinton and US President Barack Obama mislead the public in the aftermath of the attacks.

Boehner demanded the release of Clinton’s e-mails on Tuesday so that the American public has “all the facts about what happened in Benghazi.”

Clinton is considered a potential frontrunner for the Democratic Party in the 2016 US presidential election. The e-mail controversy has caused Clinton’s popularity to dip, with 53 percent of Americans in a recent CNN poll saying they viewed Clinton positively, compared to 59 percent in November.