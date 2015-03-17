US State Department Restores E-Mail Systems After Security Upgrade

State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki announced the scheduled outage of some internet-linked systems on March 14. She noted that no classified, core financial, consular or human resource systems have ever been compromised.

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Sputnik) — The US State Department has restored the Internet connection of its systems after conducting a security upgrade, according to the Department’s Press Office statement released on Tuesday.

“The US Department of State concluded this morning the scheduled worldwide network security upgrade activities, and email to and from non-state.gov addresses has been fully restored,” the statement said.

The State Department added that its systems are operating on a normal schedule, but warned of potential temporary delays in delivery and receipt of e-mails.

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite AP Sues the State Department Over Clinton Emails

State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki announced the scheduled outage of some internet-linked systems on March 14. She noted that no classified, core financial, consular or human resource systems have ever been compromised.

In February, the State Department disclosed that it was successfully dealing with thousands of elaborate cyberattacks on a daily basis. However, media reports have alleged that the Department still struggles to rid itself of infiltrators, such as those who breached its unclassified e-mail system last November.