NSA Does Not Collect Intelligence From Foreign Companies to Benefit US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States does not conduct signals intelligence to provide economic advantage to US companies against foreign competitors, National Security Agency (NSA) Media Relations Chief Vanee Vines said in a statement on Tuesday in response to media reports the spy agency surveys US and foreign companies.

“Presidential Policy Directive 28 (PPD-28) reiterates that the US government — unlike many other nations — does not collect signals intelligence to provide a competitive advantage to US companies or US commercial sectors,” Vines stated.

The Canadian daily The Globe and Mail reported On Tuesday that it gained access to an NSA document alleging the spy agency is mapping US and foreign companies’ corporate communications.

Vines said that the NSA works with foreign partners to address serious threats like terrorism, and the activities with those partners do not escape US or other applicable laws.

President Obama issued PPD-28 in January 2014 that provides direction for US signals intelligence collection.

“That directive makes clear that US signals intelligence activities must take into account that all persons, regardless of their nationality or where they might reside, have legitimate privacy interests in the handling of their personal information,” Vines said.

Vines noted that a PPD-28 gives comparable privacy protection to foreigners in the United States as they are given to Americans with regards to signals intelligence activities.

“PPD-28 also mandates that privacy and civil liberties shall be integral considerations in the planning of signals intelligence activities,” Vines added.

The National Security Agency is responsible for providing foreign Signals Intelligence to US policy makers and military forces.