US Senate Republicans Fail to Advance Anti-Human Trafficking Legislation

The bill has sparked a controversy after US Senate Democrats noted the legislation will not allow sex trafficking victims to pay for abortions with money collected from those convicted of crimes.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate voted against placing a time limit on consideration for a bill against human sex trafficking, according to the Senate vote summary released on Tuesday.

“Cloture motion rejected,” the record read. The Senators voted 55 to 43, blocking the legislature from moving forward.

The bill has sparked a controversy after US Senate Democrats noted the legislation will not allow sex trafficking victims to pay for abortions with money collected from those convicted of crimes.

© AP Photo/ US Senate to Begin Hearing on Human Trafficking Bill

At present, the regulation allows the use of restitution funds to cover abortion fees only in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the pregnant woman is in jeopardy.

On Sunday, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to urge Senate Democrats to pass the legislation, stating that he would withhold Loretta Lynch’s confirmation for the post of US Attorney General until the Senate passed the bill.

The bill, introduced by US Republican Senator John Cornyn, would increase compensation and restitution for victims of human trafficking, and expand domestic child human trafficking deterrence programs.