Register
17:02 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Firefighters hose down hot spots on the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York, Friday, Oct. 12, 2001 as work continues to remove debris and victims of the Sept. 11 attack. Officials say 4,776 people are still missing in the wreckage of the twin towers; 442 people have been confirmed dead and 384 of those have been identified.

    9/11 Ghost: Workers Claim to Have Seen Female Specter in Rubble

    © AP Photo/ Michael Conroy
    US
    Get short URL
    0 64

    A former NYPD cop claims the debris from the 9/11 attack is haunted by a female ghost.

    In his book, "From Landfill to Hallowed Ground," Retired Lt. Frank Marra says a number of workers who were sifting through the rubble from the Sept. 11th attacks at the Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island reported seeing a woman ghost holding a tray of sandwiches.

    Destroyed mullions, the vertical struts which once faced the soaring outer walls of the World Trade Center towers, are the only thing left standing behind a lone fireman, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers of lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    Destroyed mullions, the vertical struts which once faced the soaring outer walls of the World Trade Center towers, are the only thing left standing behind a lone fireman, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers of lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.

    "I thought she was trying to help us, being first responders," said Marra.

    The spirit was African-American, dressed in white "in the style of a Red Cross worker during World War II," Marra said.

    The cop claims he has seen the ghost several times, but always from more than 50 yards away. And whenever he would get close, she would vanish.

    "But you could clearly see it was a person," he said.

    Marra says he initially buried the memory of the spirit, but was reminded of it in 2013 when he was conducting interviews for the book and a retired crime-scene detective asked if he had ever "heard the stories about the old Red Cross worker trying to serve sandwiches and coffee out by the sifters."

    The US government and an FBI agent will compensate Muslim American Abdullah al-Kidd $385,000
    © AP Photo/ Damian Dovarganes
    Muslim American Compensated Thousands Over Post 9/11 Arrest and Detention

    "It hit me like a ton of bricks- I had put that dormant. And it just reminded me that I remembered seeing her," he said.

    Marra, who was the supervisor of the World Trade Center vehicle impound section of the landfill, added that other workers at Fresh Kills also saw the ghost and "other strange things, including shadows and large black masses."

    The former cop said a psychic has explained to him that he might have seen a spirit called a "soul collector," that guides people to the afterlife.

    Related:

    New helicopter footage of World Trade Center attack released (Natural sound)
    New York One World Trade Center’s Opening Seen as ‘Return to Normal Life’
    New York’s One World Trade Center Reborn with 104-Story Freedom Tower
    Victims of 9/11 attacks honored in Washington. RIA Novosti video
    US Refuses to Declassify Information About Foreign Involvement in 9/11 Attacks
    Tags:
    World Trade Center, Frank Marra, Staten Island, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok