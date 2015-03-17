Suspect in Ferguson Cop Shooting Was Beaten By Police, Lawyer Claims

A lawyer for Jeffrey Williams, who is accused of wounding two police officers in a shooting during a protest rally in Ferguson last week, claims his client was beaten by police when he was arrested. Police have called the allegation "completely false."

© AP Photo/ Jeff Roberson Police Make Arrest in Shooting of Two Officers During Protest in Ferguson

Attorney Jerryl Christmas told Reuters he met with Williams for two hours on Monday but was unable to photograph bruising across his client's back and shoulders and marks on his face Christmas says resulted from being beaten by police.

Williams admitted to firing the shots that wounded two policemen early Thursday morning, but said he was not aiming at the officers.

© REUTERS/ Kate Munsch Gunfire Heard Again in Ferguson, Police Officers Reportedly Shot

"With regard to the allegations that Jeffrey Williams was 'beaten' by police, the St. Louis County Police Department calls these allegations completely false," spokesman Brian Schellman said in a statement.

Schellman said Williams was arrested, interviewed by detectives, booked and evaluated by a nurse, as every inmate is, to determine whether he was fit for confinement, Reuters reported.