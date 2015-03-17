Magnistky Case Involved Browder to Testify in Case on Russian Budget Theft

Former CEO of Hermitage Capital Management investment fund William Browder is ready to testify in New York in the case of the Prevezon Holdings company that allegedly stole money from the Russian budget, lawyers representing the company told RIA Novosti on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In summer 2013, a Russian court sentenced Browder to nine years in prison. The court ruled that Sergei Magnitsky, a tax and legal consultant for Hermitage Capital Management who died in pretrial detention in 2010, developed and implemented a tax evasion scheme while working for Browder between 1997 and 2002.
The Prevezon Holdings case was opened in September 2013, after Browder provided information on the basis of which, the company was accused of stealing money from the Russian budget and legalizing it in the United States, according to the lawyers.
Browder, however, refused to show up in a New York court and prove the trustworthiness of the materials. He considered the court summons to be a threat to his personal safety, the lawyers said.
Now, Browder is ready to provide the documents requested by his opponents a year ago, according to his lawyers. His interrogation has been scheduled for April 15 after numerous attempts to hand the court summons over to him succeeded in February.
In December, the United States adopted the Magnitsky Act, which slaps travel and financial sanctions on Russian officials and other individuals believed to have been involved in Magnistky's death, the case against him and other human rights abuses. Russia quickly responded in part by banning US citizens from adopting Russian children.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)