Police Seek Rookie LAPD Officer on Murder Charges

Rookie LAPD officer Henry Solis has not been seen since Los Angeles area police identified him as a person of interest in a fatal shooting on Friday.

Solis, 27, "should be considered armed and dangerous," according to a statement by Pomona police on Monday.

"The suspect knows he is wanted, and that police are actively searching for him."

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, when a fistfight between Solis, who was off duty at the time, and 23-year-old truck driver Salome Rodriguez, Jr., escalated into a fatal shooting. Rodriguez was found with gunshot wounds to the lower torso and died later in a Los Angeles hospital, KABC reported.

A car belonging to Solis was found near the area where the shooting occurred, and he has not reported for work since the shooting, according to CNN.