Hillary Clinton Favorability Drops After E-Mail Controversy - Poll

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s favorability dipped amid information that she has used a personal e-mail account for official business during her tenure at the US Department of State, a CNN poll showed.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Fifty-three percent of Americans, polled March 13-15, said they view Clinton positively, compared to 59 percent in November, the poll, released on Monday, found.

The percentage of unfavorable reviews grew by 6 points amounting to 44 percent, according to the poll.

Clinton’s e-mails stirred up controversy after The New York Times published a story last week citing US State Department sources that claimed that Clinton used a personal e-mail address between 2009 and 2013 when serving as Secretary of State and did not have an official e-mail address.

On March 10, Clinton explained she decided to use a personal e-mail account for official business because of convenience. Clinton, however, added that she regretted the decision.

Half of Americans believe Clinton could have done more to explain why she used a private email system during her time in office, according to the poll.

The poll data also revealed that 57 percent of US citizens would be proud if Clinton is a US president, but only 50 percent characterized her as “honest and trustworthy.”

The State Department announced it is reviewing Clinton's e-mails and will make them public as soon as possible.