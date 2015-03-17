Register
17:12 GMT +312 March 2018
    Hillary Clinton Favorability Drops After E-Mail Controversy - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    US
    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s favorability dipped amid information that she has used a personal e-mail account for official business during her tenure at the US Department of State, a CNN poll showed.

    Hillary Rodham Clinton
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Republicans in House to Launch Investigation Into Clinton Email Scandal
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Fifty-three percent of Americans, polled March 13-15, said they view Clinton positively, compared to 59 percent in November, the poll, released on Monday, found.

    The percentage of unfavorable reviews grew by 6 points amounting to 44 percent, according to the poll.

    Clinton’s e-mails stirred up controversy after The New York Times published a story last week citing US State Department sources that claimed that Clinton used a personal e-mail address between 2009 and 2013 when serving as Secretary of State and did not have an official e-mail address.

    President Barack Obama visits a campaign office, Monday, Nov. 5, 2012, in the German Village section of Columbus, Ohio, to greet and make phone calls to volunteers
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    'I Don’t Tweet. I Don’t Text': Obama Reveals How He Uses His (Only) Gadget

    On March 10, Clinton explained she decided to use a personal e-mail account for official business because of convenience. Clinton, however, added that she regretted the decision.

    Half of Americans believe Clinton could have done more to explain why she used a private email system during her time in office, according to the poll.

    The poll data also revealed that 57 percent of US citizens would be proud if Clinton is a US president, but only 50 percent characterized her as “honest and trustworthy.”

    The State Department announced it is reviewing Clinton's e-mails and will make them public as soon as possible.

    U.S. Department of State, email, poll, Hillary Clinton
