Biohazard Waste Shows Up in Arkansas River, Officials Suspect Private Firm

Hundreds of used syringes and other hospital waste items have been spotted in the Arkansas River west of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Five containers of used syringes and blood vials were found Saturday by a group of friends out on the river in a boat.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office said investigators were trying to trace the waste — some of which was labeled with patient names — back to their source, which officials believe may be a private company hired to dispose of the biohazards safely, NBC News reported.

Sheriff Mike Walters warned residents to be on the lookout for hazards before swimming in the river.