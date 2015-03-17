Four Hospitalized, Others Ill After Student Sells Pot Brownies at School

A 17-year-old student at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of sale and delivery of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and seven counts of culpable negligence, after at least four students were taken to local hospitals after consuming brownies laced with hash oil.

The student in custody admitted to selling some of the brownies on campus last week and several more on Monday, according to a post on the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

In addition to the students admitted to hospitals, several other students were taken home by parents or guardians.

"One of the students was so impaired on Monday that he could barely speak," the Facebook post read.

The accused student "was given a court date and released to his parents at the direction of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice," the post read.

