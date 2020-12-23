Maxine Waters Wants Trump 'Marched Out' of WH Over Pelosi's 'Plan' to Pull Him Out 'by Little Hands'

The Chair of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters is definitely not a fan of US President Donald Trump. Prior to the November election, she was the one to point out that it would be “shameful” for any black voters to cast their ballots for the incumbent president of the US.

California’s Rep. Maxine Waters told MSNBC on Tuesday that she was willing to see President Trump “marched out” of the White House by the Secret Service or military personnel following reports that POTUS has been discussing ways to overturn the election results and stay in power.

“We want him out, and we keep hearing these rumours about everything that he’s doing to try and stay in. We’ve even heard rumours he said he’s not leaving”, the Financial Services Committee chair told MSNBC’s anchor Ayman Mohyeldin.

“He can’t claim, you know, ownership of the White House. He doesn’t want to leave, and he’s doing everything possible, including talking about martial law, etc., etc. We want him out of there,” she claimed.

Maxine’s words followed a report that House Speaker Pelosi told her team that she was “counting down the hours” until President Trump is gone.

“I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet,” Pelosi was quoted by Politico as saying.

Trump’s prominent hater Maxine laughed at the quote, when it was cited by Mohyeldin, confirming that Pelosi was currently in Standby mode.

© REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2020.

Trump previously slammed “fake news” reports that he was considering using martial law to change the results of the November election that have now been cemented by the Electoral College, which greenlighted Joe Biden’s way to the presidency with 306 electoral votes.

But President Trump has been extremely uneasy about this result. He continued ramping up claims that the November vote was stolen from him through widespread fraud, ballot tampering and alleged conspiracy over the use of Dominion Voting Systems.

Media cited White House sources as saying that he had been now “turning on everyone” who was not ready to support his election fraud claims, while “lashing out” at senior officials, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for not backing him vocally enough.