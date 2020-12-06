Register
19:44 GMT06 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A jet takes off from Valdosta Regional Airport in the American state of Georgia before the start of a rally featuring President Donald Trump for US Republican Senators for Georgia David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Saturday, 5 December 2020.

    Trump’s 'Rigged' Election Claims Don't Help Republicans in Senate Run, Says Georgia Lt Gov

    © AP Photo / Ben Gray
    2020 United States presidential election
    Get short URL
    by
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/06/1081376924_0:208:2000:1333_1200x675_80_0_0_c632dac9964919ad7edbc2717ef7ce35.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020/202012061081376968-trumps-rigged-election-claims-dont-help-republicans-in-senate-run-says-georgia-lt-gov/

    More than a month after the US presidential election, uncertainty still prevails as President Trump maintains that he has won the November vote. POTUS dismisses the results projecting Joe Biden as the next occupant of the White House, citing alleged election irregularities.

    Georgia's Lieutenant-Governor Geoff Duncan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that he was concerned that President Donald Trump’s claims on election fraud, that have been reiterated during his weekend rally in Valdosta, could be potentially damaging to Republicans who are facing the Senate run-offs in January.

    “I worry that this continues fanning the flames around misinformation [and] puts us in a negative position with regards to the 5 January run-off. The mountains of misinformation are not helping the process – they’re only hurting it,” Duncan said during the programme State of the Union.

    January Race for the Senate

    Two Republican Senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, advanced to run-offs after failing to secure 50 percent support from Georgia voters during the November 2020 Senate Election. In the race, they are facing tough competition from Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and the Reverend Raphael Warnock to determine the future of the Senate, and Duncan now fears that the Republican President is not helping the game, despite showing a staggering support towards the fellow GOP members at a Georgia rally on Saturday.

    “I worry we are handing off a playbook to the Democrats for 5 January and certainly I can't think of a worse playbook to hand off over the last four or five weeks to the Democrats,” Duncan said.

    According to the official, it was not clear now whether enough Republicans would be willing to show up to the January vote amid the “chaos” Donald Trump’s ongoing claims of a “rigged” election have created.

    Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan speaks to the media while seated in his office during the opening day of the year for the general session of the state legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in Atlanta
    © AP Photo / John Amis
    Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan speaks to the media while seated in his office during the opening day of the year for the general session of the state legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in Atlanta

    Loeffler and Perdue were actually the ones who doubled down on Donald Trump’s claims about election irregularities and alleged fraud after the announcement of 3 November results. The senators also called for the resignation of Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

    Trump has sent some strong criticisms to the fellow Republican official and Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp, accusing them of failing to prevent “massive fraud” and alleged cheating during the election in the state, which the President maintains he had won.

    Asked about Trump’s ongoing attack on Georgia’s Republican officials, Lt-Gov Duncan said that such behaviour was “absolutely” upsetting to him.

    “It disgusts me. It’s not American,” he told CNN’s host. “It’s not what democracy’s all about.”

    Georgia Disputed Results

    Governor Kemp certified Georgia's results projecting Joe Biden as winner on 20 November. This was followed by Kemp calling for statewide audits to prove the legality of votes casted, which concluded that the state’s 16 electoral college votes were grabbed by Joe Biden with a 0.2 percent lead over Trump.

    Trump however maintains that a necessary signature verification procedure was not carried out to deem the election results legal.

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to leave a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ben Gray
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to leave a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

    On Saturday, President Trump urged Kemp to "immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature” to dispute the numbers, something the Georgia governor has apparently refused to do. Trump, meanwhile, called for the Republican Governor to “get tougher” in relation to propagated claims of vote irregularities.

    The President’s call for a signature recount comes after Trump's legal team unveiled an alleged surveillance video, which they said was showing how “suitcases” of extra ballots were pulled out by Atlanta's Fulton County’s workers from under the table and then counted into the night when observers had already left the location.

    The video “evidence” was, however, dismissed by Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger, who so far has refused Trump’s calls for a new audit. Raffensperger maintains that Trump has lost the election in Georgia, which, he said, had left him “disappointed” as he had wished that Trump “would win”.

    Tags:
    fraud, Brian Kemp, Georgia, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse