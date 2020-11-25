'Big Change' From Trump Team: US Mainstream Media Applauds Biden's Cabinet Rollout

On Tuesday, projected US President-elect Joe Biden officially announced his first cabinet picks, including Antony Blinken and veteran politician John Kerry, who will serve as Secretary of State and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, respectively.

It appears that journalists from US mainstream media outlets have decided to refrain from making any critical remarks about projected President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet rollout.

In an apparent nod to an American superhero film, "PBS NewsHour" White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor praised Biden's lineup, saying that she was "talking to a Democrat, who just said this also felt like 'The Avengers'".

"It felt like we were being rescued from this craziness that we've all lived through from the last four years and now here are the superheroes to come and save us all", she noted during an MSNBC panel discussion.

The same tone was struck by NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell who suggested that the Biden administration would be "a big change" from the Trump team because the former's cabinet members are "not going to be political".

Mitchell was echoed by ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz who referred to Biden's cabinet picks as "the least flashy team you could possibly get".

"They are deeply experienced. They are humble and they are lifelong public servants. When I look at that group up there […] they are not political. They are just career people. They have worked together for many years", Raddatz told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Supporting the stance was "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt who described Biden's cabinet lineup as a "very experienced" and "very diverse" group. CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, for her part, called them "serious qualified individuals" that "even a Republican-controlled Senate should have some difficulty dismissing or blocking".

Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty went even further by claiming in an op-ed that Biden's team may prompt Americans to trust the government again.

Tumulty argued that the projected president-elect "has thus far named people who have deep experience both in the subject matter they will be dealing with and in the workings of government".

"While Biden's team will surely make mistakes along the way, it is poised to be refreshingly competent, free of psychodrama, and even perhaps a little boring. And maybe, at the end of it all, Americans will find reason once again to believe in government", the columnist asserted.

Biden Announces His Cabinet Picks

All these comment came shortly after Biden officially introduced his first cabinet picks, including Antony Blinken and Alejandro Mayorkas, who were nominated as Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security, respectively.

According to the cabinet rollout, Avril Haines will become the first woman to serve as Director of National Intelligence, while Linda Thomas-Greenfield will work as US Ambassador to the United Nations. Additionally, Jake Sullivan and veteran politician John Kerry received the nomination to serve as Biden's National Security Adviser and Special Envoy for Climate, respectively.

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & "Dominion". — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

This was preceded by President Donald Trump recommending that the head of the General Services Administration (GSA), Emily Murphy, "do what needs to be done" with regard to Biden's transition. At the same time, POTUS reiterated that he will not concede due to alleged election fraud and vowed to continue fighting to overturn the results of the 3 November election.