Register
09:14 GMT24 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives a national security briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 17, 2020

    Putting Obama Team Back Together? Who's Who in Biden's Cabinet

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    2020 United States presidential election
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/18/1081257612_0:43:2893:1671_1200x675_80_0_0_1a3bae241206b48a4492996625dcc475.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020/202011241081257828-putting-obama-team-back-together-whos-who-in-bidens-cabinet/

    The Biden-Harris transition office on Monday stressed that "American national security and foreign policy will be led by experienced professionals ready to restore principled leadership on the world stage and dignified leadership at home". Projected US President-elect Joe Biden is due to officially announce his Cabinet picks later on Tuesday.

    Projected US President-elect Joe Biden's transition office has confirmed a total of six nominees for the Cabinet in the areas of foreign policy and national security. Some of the names might sound quite familiar, harkening back to the days of Barack Obama. So who are they?

    Antony Blinken

    After days of rumours and reports, the transition team has confirmed that Antony Blinken, who served as US Deputy Secretary of State from 2015 to 2017 and Deputy National Security Adviser from 2013 to 2015 under President Barack Obama, was tapped to be US Secretary of State.

    U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to journalists' questions during a news conference, at a hotel in Mexico City April 30, 2015
    © REUTERS / Henry Romero
    U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to journalists' questions during a news conference, at a hotel in Mexico City April 30, 2015

    The 58-year-old earlier held top foreign affairs posts in the White House and the State Department. He, in particular, supported the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and praised the Trump administration-brokered peace deals between Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

    Alejandro Mayorkas

    Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, is expected to serve as US Secretary of Homeland Security in the Biden team. If announced, he will be the first immigrant and Latino to work in this capacity.

    He served as the Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under then-President Barack Obama between 2013 and 2016, and as the Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services from 2009 to 2013.

    Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. deputy secretary of homeland security gestures as he speaks during the annual Cyberweek conference at Tel Aviv University, Israel June 20, 2016
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. deputy secretary of homeland security gestures as he speaks during the annual Cyberweek conference at Tel Aviv University, Israel June 20, 2016

    While at DHS, he negotiated a spate of cyber and homeland security deals with foreign governments, also leading the agency's response to Ebola and Zika, as well as grappling with human trafficking.

    Avril Haines

    If nominated, Avril Haines will become the first woman to serve as US Director of National Intelligence.

    She is a former Principal Deputy National Security Adviser to President Barack Obama and Legal Adviser to the National Security Council.

    Dec. 5, 2015A rare moment of weekend laughter with the President's key national security aides, from left, National Security Advisor Susan E. Rice, Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco, and Deputy National Security Avril Haines as they joke about a cartoon in the New Yorker that resembled the three women.
    © CC0
    Dec. 5, 2015"A rare moment of weekend laughter with the President's key national security aides, from left, National Security Advisor Susan E. Rice, Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco, and Deputy National Security Avril Haines as they joke about a cartoon in the New Yorker that resembled the three women."

    Under the Obama administration, the 51-year-old was closely involved in hammering out the White House's policy of so-called "targeted killings" by US drones.

    In 2018, she was an avid supporter of President Donald Trump's controversial nomination of "Bloody" Gina Haspel for the post of CIA director.

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield

    Another Obama-era staffer, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, 68, is set to be nominated for US Ambassador to the United Nations.

    Under the Obama administration, she served as Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs from 2013 to 2017. She previously worked in diplomatic positions for the US in Liberia, Switzerland, Pakistan, Kenya, Nigeria, and Jamaica.

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield
    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Avery Jensen / Linda Thomas-Greenfield
    Linda Thomas-Greenfield

    Thomas-Greenfield served as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources between 2012 and 2013. At the time, she was at the helm of a team in charge of the State Department's 70,000-strong workforce.

    Jake Sullivan

    Jake Sullivan has received the nomination to serve as Biden's National Security Adviser.

    The 43-year-old previously served as senior policy adviser to then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential election campaign, with expertise in foreign policy, also working as a Deputy Chief of Staff at the State Department.

    Jake Sullivan
    © CC0
    Jake Sullivan

    Sullivan negotiated the initial talks that paved the way for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also playing a key role in the US-brokered negotiations to promote a ceasefire in Gaza in 2012.

    John Kerry

    Former US Secretary of State John Kerry was picked by Biden to serve as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

    US Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Monday, April 27, 2015, in New York.
    © AP Photo / Jason DeCrow, Pool
    Trump Says John Kerry "Should Be Prosecuted" For Contacts With Iran
    The 76-year-old Democrat publicly accepted the nomination via social media on Monday, tweeting that "America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is".

    Kerry, who served as Secretary of State from 2013 to 2017, is known for signing the Paris Climate Agreement on behalf of the United States in 2015.

    He also launched a bipartisan organisation to set a goal of reaching net-zero carbon in the US by 2050. After retiring from government service, Kerry remained active in public affairs as a vocal opponent of President Trump.

    Related:

    Michigan Officially Certifies US Presidential Election Results, Giving Biden 16 Electoral Votes
    General Services Administration Tells Biden Transition Can Formally Begin
    Trump Tweets He'll 'Never Concede to Fake Ballots & Dominion' After Greenlighting Biden Transition
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse