Trump Tweets He'll 'Never Concede to Fake Ballots & Dominion' After Greenlighting Biden Transition

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to emphasise that his legal team is still pursuing numerous cases in order to prove that the 3 November race for the Oval Office was "the most corrupt election in American political history".
The 45th president of the United States has stressed that he will never concede to what he described as "fake ballots" and "Dominion", referencing the Dominion Voting Systems Corporation, a company that he has repeatedly accused of being responsible for its vote-tallying machine software erroneously "flipping" votes to Democrats.
What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020
American TV networks previously declared Biden the projected winner of the 3 November presidential race before all the votes were counted, despite tiny margins between the candidates in several key states.
The Trump campaign claimed numerous incidents of election fraud had occurred, urging for recounts and filing lawsuits in the battleground states. The US president himself refused to recognise defeat, saying that the Dominion voting system was rigged after several irregularities and mistakes were reported.
