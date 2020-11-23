Register
12:07 GMT23 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump drives a golf cart at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., November 22, 2020

    Bolton Slams Trump's Reluctance to Concede as Republicans Ramp up Pressure on POTUS

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    2020 United States presidential election
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe

    Late last week, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he wonders why Democrat Joe Biden is "so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes", which POTUS claimed is "enough to 'flip' at least four" swing states.

    Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton has told CNN that the projected winner of the 3 November presidential election, Joe Biden, will be sworn in on schedule in January, claiming that "the real question is how much damage [President Donald] Trump can do before that happens".

    On Sunday, Bolton described Trump's drive to overturn the election as a sign of "raw political power" rather than a legal battle, something that the ex-adviser argued is aimed at sowing political chaos.

    "Right now, Trump is throwing rocks through windows, he is the political equivalent of a street rioter", Bolton, who served as national security adviser under POTUS, asserted.

    The Republican was echoed by fellow party member and another former Trump administration national security adviser, Herbert Raymond (HR) McMaster, who said in an interview with CBS News' Face the Nation that Trump's push to review the election results is "very corrosive".

    "It's playing into the hands of our adversaries", McMaster claimed, in remarks that came after one more Republican, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, also voiced confidence that Biden would be sworn in on 20 January, adding that he "was embarrassed" about the party leadership's unwillingness to admit the election results.

    Speaking to CNN, he described Trump recently pressuring state legislators "to somehow try to change the outcome" as a "completely outrageous" move. According to Hogan, the US is now "beginning to look like we're in a banana republic".

    National Security Adviser John Bolton
    © Sputnik /
    National Security Adviser John Bolton

    He then urged Trump to "stop golfing and concede", in a tweet that apparently referred to POTUS hitting the golf course for a second time last weekend.

    The call came as Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, tweeted that "[Trump's] pressure campaign on state legislators to influence the electoral outcome is not only unprecedented but inconsistent with our democratic process". She insisted that time has come "to begin the full and formal transition process".

    This followed lawyer Sidney Powell vowing a "biblical" revelation about POTUS' allegations of election fraud in Georgia late last week. The Trump campaign responded by stating that Powell was no longer a member of the Trump legal team and not a lawyer for the president.

    Poll Reveals Republican Support for Trump

    In a separate development last week, a new poll conducted by Reuters and IPSOS revealed that at least 52% of Republicans believe Donald Trump "rightfully" won the 2020 presidential election, something that he has repeatedly stated himself on Twitter.

    The survey also showed that 73% of all respondents believe that Biden generally "won" the election, without speculating on how "fair" this victory was.

    Trump has, meanwhile, tweeted that he cannot accept the election results, "with hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes cast, enough to easily flip the election".

    He wondered why Biden is "so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to 'flip' at least four states, which in turn is more than enough to win the election".

    Data showing alleged possible election irregularities in the state of Michigan on the morning of November 4, 2020.
    © Photo : Twitter / @justin_hart
    Trump Tweets Charts Detailing Disappearance of Election Night Lead Due to Pro-Biden ‘Vote Dumping’
    POTUS expressed hope that the courts and legislatures "will have the courage to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our elections, and the United States of America itself".

    Major US news networks have by and large declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner after razor-thin margins in several key swing states kept the victor unclear for days.

    Trump immediately questioned it and his legal teams across various districts have filed numerous lawsuits to invalidate the results, most of them unsuccessful. POTUS has so far refused to work with the Biden team on a transition process since the Democrat proclaimed himself president-elect.

    Related:

    Trump Will Be in 'Terrific Position' 'to Run in 2024 if Concedes 'Correctly', Nixon’s Grandson Says
    Trump Campaign Files Notice of Appeal Over Pennsylvania Mail Ballots Decision by Federal Judge
    Trump Lawyer Suspects CIA Involvement in Election Fraud Case, Vows ‘Biblical’ Revelations in Georgia
    Tags:
    allegations, fraud, election results, John Bolton, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse