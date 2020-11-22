Register
19:06 GMT22 November 2020
    Doug Roman wearing a US President Donald Trump protective mask takes part in a protest against the results of the 2020 presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 21 November 2020.

    Trump Will Be in 'Terrific Position' 'to Run in 2024 if Concedes 'Correctly', Nixon's Grandson Says

    2020 United States presidential election
    Donald Trump maintains that he won the US presidential vote, despite the American media and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden claiming otherwise. In the US, the president can serve only two terms but they need not be consecutive.

    Christopher Nixon Cox, the grandson of America’s 37th president Richard Nixon, told Fox News that Donald Trump is well positioned, both physically and intellectually, to try his presidential chances in 2024 – depending, of course, on whether he eventually decides to concede to Joe Biden.  

    "If President Trump ultimately does concede, I think there's a parallel to 1960,” Cox said, referring to his grandfather’s unsuccessful presidential bid in 1960 when he lost to Democrat contender John F Kennedy. Nixon then managed to win the White House seat in 1968.

    “President Trump is relatively young, he's very sharp mentally and I think that four years from now, if the concession is done correctly, President Trump will be in a terrific position to run again, just like Grover Cleveland did, and to win another term as president but with Joe Biden in between.”

    Cleveland served as the American president in two separated terms: from 1885 to 1889 and then from 1893 to 1897, loosing his first re-election bid to Benjamin Harrison.

    "I think there's a great chance that President Trump can do that. He's had a terrific record and I think that people, just like with my grandfather in 1960 and even with George HW Bush in 1992 would say that, 'You know what, maybe we made a mistake, maybe we should continue with President Trump', and I think that there's a historical analogy there that will serve him very well," Cox, who is a New York-based lawyer, added.

    Major American networks have now proclaimed Joe Biden the new president-elect, but Trump is not willing to give up. His campaign has filed legal challenges across the United States, disputing the election results in key swing states, citing claims of election fraud, vote tampering and lack of transparency.

    In Georgia, which certified Biden’s win on Thursday after a hand recount of votes, Trump’s campaign has requested another recount, maintaining that it should include a signature-matching overcheck in a bid to avoid “phony” votes.

    Even before the 3 November vote, Trump’s supporters, such as his 2016 campaign chief executive Steve Bannon suggested that “if for any reason the election is stolen from, or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he's going to run for re-election in 2024.”

    Speculation is now rising that this might indeed be the case, as American citizens are constitutionally allowed to serve two presidential terms, consecutive or not. US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has already urged Donald Trump to try his chances again in 2024 if his ballot fraud challenges fail to bring the desired result.

