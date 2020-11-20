Register
04:19 GMT20 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, jokingly looks underneath the podium after a reporter reacted to his claims and allegations about illegal voting fraud by asking Where is the FBI? as Giuliani held a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020.

    Trump Campaign Escalates Efforts to Block Vote Certification in Key Battleground States

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    2020 United States presidential election
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's campaign has intensified legal efforts to prevent six key battleground states from certifying election results as critical deadlines loom.

    Every major US media outlet has already projected Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 election. Overall, Biden has won 79.6 million votes (51%) to Trump’s 73.6 million (47%), as of Thursday evening. However, Americans do not elect their president based on national popular vote, but via a format called the Electoral College which apportions 538 electoral votes across every state. Biden has been projected to capture 306 electoral votes, well above the 270 minimum threshold.

    Each state, which has its own internal deadlines, must certify results by the December 8 federal deadline before chosen electors meet on December 14 to formally cast votes.

    The Trump campaign in addition to state-specific challenges, has asked the Justice Department to probe Dominion Voting Systems, which they have claimed deleted and reversed votes in Biden’s favor.

    "As we started investigating... what emerged very quickly is there's not a singular voter fraud in one state," Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said during a press conference on Thursday. "This pattern repeats itself in a number of states, almost exactly the same pattern, which to any experienced investigator [or] prosecutor would suggest there was a plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud specifically focused on big cities."

    PENNSYLVANIA (20 Electoral Votes)

    All 67 counties must certify official results by November 23, per state law, in Pennsylvania, which Biden won by 82,100 votes (1.2%). On Thursday, US Judge Kevin Brobson invalidated 2,349 mail-in ballots cast in Allegheny County because they did not have date marks, a court document revealed.

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to US President Donald Trump, holds what he identified as a replica mail-in ballot as he speaks about the 2020 US presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, US, 19 November 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Giuliani Accuses Democrats of Centrally Engineered Election Fraud Against Trump

    Earlier this week, a judge cast doubt upon the campaign’s request to invalidate corrected ballots during a hearing in which Giuliani alleged the Democrats had launched a nationwide conspiracy to steal the election. Trump’s lawyer acknowledged that the lawsuit was not about voter fraud but violations of civil liberties. The judge has yet to rule on the case.

    On Monday, the state supreme court shot down a lawsuit claiming Republican representatives were kept too far away to observe ballot counting in Philadelphia.

    MICHIGAN (16 Electoral Votes)

    Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said all 83 counties have voted to certify the results of the November 3 election. Next, the Board of State Canvassers meets November 23 to issue final certification. Biden won the state by roughly 155,000 votes (2.8%).

    This came after the canvassing board of Wayne County, Michigan’s most populous, on Tuesday, was initially unable to certify the results because 2 Republican members of the 4-person panel cited irregularities. However, hours later the board members reached a compromise to overcome the 2-2 partisan deadlock. Then, on Wednesday, the two Republicans tried to rescind their approval, claiming they made the decisions under duress after death threats. They also alleged the state would not conduct a proper post-election audit, which Benson refuted.

    A poll worker supervisor handles an envelope of original ballots at the TCF center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 4, 2020
    © REUTERS / REBECCA COOK
    A poll worker supervisor handles an envelope of original ballots at the TCF center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., November 4, 2020

    Biden won 68% of the vote in Wayne county overall, which includes the city of Detroit, where more than 850,000 ballots were cast. Republicans targeted ballots cast in Detroit specifically, where Biden had garnered 80 percent of the votes.

    On Thursday, Trump’s legal team said the campaign dropped a court challenge in Michigan because the goal was achieved.

    "This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted," Giuliani said.

    Despite dropping the lawsuit, it appears Trump has not given up. The president reportedly invited Michigan lawmakers to the White House for a meeting on Friday. Some Republicans raised the issue of the state legislature intervening to overturn the results in Trump’s favor. However, the notion was shot down by Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey on Tuesday, according to local media.

    GEORGIA (16 Electoral Votes)

    Georgia’s secretary of state on Thursday announced that a hand recount of votes reaffirmed that Biden was leading Trump. The final count showed Biden winning by 12,780 votes (roughly 0.2% of the total). The state by law is supposed to certify results by Friday (November 20) at 5:00 p.m. EST (10:00 pm. GMT).

    Earlier in the day, Giuliani alleged that in the city of Atlanta Republicans were not allowed to inspect the absentee mail-in ballot processing. He added that the campaign has evidence of "numerous double voters", "out-of-state voters" and "specific evidence of intimidation and changes of vote." He said the campaign will file a new lawsuit.

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, stands in front of a map of election swing states marked as Trump Pathways to Victory during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, stands in front of a map of election swing states marked as Trump "Pathways to Victory" during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results held at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020

    WISCONSIN (10 Electoral Votes)

    Biden won Wisconsin by only 20,608 votes (0.6%), which faces a December 1 certification deadline.

    On Wednesday, the Trump campaign paid $3 million for a recount in two counties: Milwaukee and Dane, where Biden won 70% and 75% of the vote, respectively. Biden won the two counties by more than 360,000 votes combined. The president’s team alleges that absentee ballots were illegally issued or altered and circumvention of state ID laws. In addition, they cited a suspicious spike in "indefinitely confined" voters.

    ARIZONA (11 Electoral Votes)

    State law requires all counties to certify votes by November 23 with the final certification by the state set for November 30. Republican lawmakers have tried to delay the certification in a state Biden is expected to win by 10,000 votes (0.3%).

    On Thursday, a federal judge in Arizona dismissed a Republican Party lawsuit seeking to expand the state's election audit. This comes after a judge on November 13 rejected a request to recount Phoenix votes that Republicans claimed were improperly rejected. The campaign's lawyers conceded the small number of ballots would not change the outcome.

    NEVADA (6 Electoral Votes)

    In Nevada, where Biden leads by more than 2% (roughly 34,000 votes), the state law requires certification to be done by November 24. Trump campaign lawyers asked a court to nullify Nevada’s election because, they claim, the use of optical scanning to process signatures violated state law and that votes were cast by dead people. A conservative watchdog filed a similar lawsuit, which a judge is expected to hear arguments about on Friday.

    Related:

    Biden Says Has Not Ruled Out Legal Action Against Trump Administration, GSA Over Transition
    Twitter Raises Eyebrows as Trump Campaign Links 'Election Fraud' to Late Hugo Chavez' 'Plot'
    Ousted Election Security Chief Calls Giuliani Presser ‘Most Dangerous’ Television in US History
    Tags:
    campaign, vote, US Election 2020, US elections, US Election, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse