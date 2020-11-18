Trump Campaign Pays Wisconsin $3Mln for Partial Ballot Recount, Elections Commission States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Current US President Donald Trump’s campaign reportedly wired $3 million to officials in Wisconsin to fund a partial recount of votes in the November 3 US presidential election, the state's Elections Commission said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The request is for all of Milwaukee and Dane Counties. No other counties or jurisdictions were requested,” the state's highest election official, Meagan Wolfe, said. “It was filed in-person in our office today at 10:58 a.m. and appears, upon facial review, to meet all of the requirements in pairing with the payment that was received late yesterday.”

Wolfe said the commission had received the $3 million from the Trump campaign prior to the filing.

The commission plans to issue a recount order on Thursday, which will set in motion a 13-day clock with a 1 December deadline to complete the recount and certify the election results, the release said.

The Trump campaign, in an earlier statement, claimed that the Wisconsin election included “illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and [provided] illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsins's Voter ID laws to be circumvented."

The campaign also alleged that officials sent absentee ballots to “indefinitely confined” voters without requiring that the voters submit identification, as required in state election law.

A state website defines 'indefinitely confined' voters as those with restricted mobility due to age, physical illness, infirmity or disability.

The Trump campaign alleged that the number of confined voter ballots surged, from 72,000 in 2019 to 240,000 in the November election, and claimed that a “substantial number” of those ballots were returned without proper identification.

The latest tally shows Biden beating Trump in Wisconsin by over 20,000 votes.