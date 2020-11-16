Register
    CIA Head Gina Haspel 'Should Be Fired' Over Election Software 'Glitches', Trump Lawyer Says

    Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump claimed he had "won the 2020 election", also publishing a series of tweets, in which he lambasted "radical left-owned Dominion voting systems". Although the official tally from the election is yet to be announced, Joe Biden has declared himself US president-elect.

    The US president's attorney, Sidney Powell, has called for CIA Director Gina Haspel to be fired for disregarding warnings about voting software that Powell claimed was "designed to rig" the 3 November election.

    "Why Gina Haspel is still there in the CIA is beyond my comprehension. She should be fired immediately", Powell told Fox News on Sunday, pointing to alleged problems with Dominion Voting Systems' software used in several of the key battleground states during Election Day.

    She referred to an array of "whistleblowers" who she said may confirm that the Dominion software was ostensibly used to scrap "millions" of votes cast in favour of Trump.

    When asked about evidence, Powell claimed that she had "lots of ways to prove it", but that she was "not gonna tell on national TV what all we have".

    Her remarks echoed those made by President Donald Trump in his latest series of tweets, in which he specifically criticised what he described as "radical left-owned Dominion Voting Systems", also insisting that the US "cannot allow the fake results of the 2020 mail-in election to stand".

    This followed the president tweeting that Joe Biden won "because the election was rigged", adding in a follow-up post that he "concedes nothing", as the Democratic contender only won "in the eyes of [the] fake news media".

    Dominion, in turn, claimed in a statement published on its website that it "categorically denies false assertions about vote switching issues with our voting system".

    The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency seemed to strike the same tone, insisting "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised".

    The statement came after Trump campaign attorney Jay Sekulow demanded recounts in every state using the Dominion software that he claimed wrongly gave 6,000 votes to Democrats in one Michigan county during the election.

    "If 30 states have used the software that there's already proved to be a glitch of 6,000 votes in one balloting area [...] lawyers should be... demanding a manual recount. Post-election litigation is important to protect the integrity of the election process, as the president said, and to protect the constitution frankly", Sekulow asserted.

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks down the West Wing colonnade from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden to deliver an update on the so-called Operation Warp Speed program, the joint Defense Department and HHS initiative that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up the search for effective treatments for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Trump Says Georgia Vote Recount Should Stop as Matching Signatures Not Shown
    Trump has repeatedly accused the Dominion Voting Systems Corporation of being responsible for its vote-tallying machine software erroneously "flipping" votes to Democrats.

    POTUS also suggested that the "glitches" in voting machines reported at some polling stations on Election Day was evidence of the Democrats trying to "steal" votes from him during vote counting in key states.

    The president declines to concede the election to Biden, who earlier proclaimed himself president-elect and is currently involved in forming his transition team, despite the official tally not having been announced yet.

    Video of Biden Saying He Won't Declare Victory Until Election is Certified Resurfaces Online
    Projected Joe Biden Presidential Win to Accelerate Dollar's Nosedive
    Biden Wins US State of Georgia Ahead of Expected Ballot Recount, NBC Projects
