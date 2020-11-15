Trump Tweets Biden 'Won Because the Election Was Rigged'

Despite major news networks declaring Biden the winner of the election a week ago, Trump has so far refused to concede, threatening to challenge the results in several states, citing massive voter fraud purportedly taking place there.

US President Donald Trump has stated that the only reason Biden "won" the election is because it was "rigged" to favour the Democratic candidate and steal votes from POTUS. The post was immediately flagged by Twitter as being a "disputed claim" regarding alleged voter fraud in the presidential election.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The president went on to accuse the Dominion Voting Systems Corporation of being responsible for its machines not counting the ballots correctly, as well as of allegedly being owned by "radical left" Democrats. POTUS suggested that the "glitches" in voting machines reported at some polling stations on election day, was, in fact, evidence of the Democrats purportedly trying to "steal" votes from him. Trump alleged that many more attempts managed to go unnoticed.

All of the mechanical “glitches” that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

In addition, POTUS accused "the fake & silent media" and state authorities of also allegedly playing their part in rigging the 2020 presidential election to ensure Joe Biden's victory.

Trump Disputes Voting Results in Several States

Trump's criticised the Dominion voting machines after it was revealed that the hardware erroneously flipped 6,000 votes in favour of Democrats in the state of Michigan. Trump campaign lawyers have since requested a recount in all the counties that used the Dominion machines, questioning the correctness of the voting results in the states where they were used.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW