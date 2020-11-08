'Packed Like Sardines': Biden Supporters Slammed for No Social Distancing During Celebration Rallies

Even though major US television networks and media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential race, President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that he "won the election" by obtaining "71,000,000 legal votes".

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has reproached Joe Biden, projected winner of the 3 November election, for not urging the halt of mass gatherings in his honour amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Where is Joe Biden calling on the massive Super Spreader events held in his name to end?", McEnany tweeted on Saturday, attaching a video showing thousands of people dancing and popping champagne north of Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington.

Where is @JoeBiden calling on the massive Super Spreader events held in his name to end❓ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8JaofpgMge — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 7, 2020

The remarks came as many netizens went on Twitter to point out Biden supporters failing to maintain social distancing during celebrations for the Democratic nominee's projected win in the elections.

"Will CNN complain about Biden 'superspreader' events outside White House, Wilmington, Times Square and Atlanta, where his supporters are packed in like sardines, many without masks and not following social distancing rules", one user tweeted.

And suddenly people gathering in large crowds and not social distancing is no longer considered irresponsible by the media https://t.co/JisiiJJr78 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 7, 2020

Hundreds of thousands dead from COVID and Biden supporters are partying in the streets not social distancing.



Guess they only care when it’s Trump supporters.



Scumbags.



We aren’t coming together anytime soon. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 7, 2020

it irks me seeing all the biden celebrations not social distancing :/// — sorcerer supreme (@ramentheory) November 7, 2020

So when trump had rallies. Democrat slated trump & supporters for lack of masks & social distancing.



Biden wins & same democrat supporters, celebrate on the streets without masks & no social distancing.



No media attention to that fact. — Baron Von Andrew. (@AndrewNZ20) November 7, 2020

I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but respectfully, the celebrations in the streets today around America by Biden supporters with zero social distancing on a day when COVID-19 is at its peak in cases, is not okay nor pro-life. We gotta do better. #bidenharris2020 — Rondell Treviño (@Rondell_Trevino) November 7, 2020

Lots of masks, little social distancing in front of the White House as thousands of Biden supporters begin their celebrations #election2020 pic.twitter.com/NzbFP4RYbq — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 7, 2020

I love how @CNN has bashed Trump rallies for crowds and no social distancing but is now showing Biden celebrations full of crowds and no social distancing.#HYPOCRISY2020 #MSMBias #SaturdayThoughts — TrulyLara🌺#FreeAssange (@trulyresist) November 7, 2020

Will CNN complain about Biden "superspreader" events outside White House, Wilmington, Times Square and Atlanta, where his supporters are packed in like sardines, many without masks and not following social distancing rules? Will Biden admonish them in his speech tonight? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 7, 2020

Masks arent a subsitute for distancing... — TKBauer (@TomKBauer) November 8, 2020

Fox News has, meanwhile, cited unnamed sources as saying that President Donald Trump said he will be ready to accept Biden's projected election victory when all legal challenges to his campaign are exhausted.

POTUS tweeted on Saturday that he "won the election" by obtaining "71,000,000 legal votes", remarks that came after major US news networks projected that Biden as the winner of the 3 November elections.

Also on Saturday, Trump pledged that beginning 9 November, he would start "prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated".

The Trump campaign has repeatedly slammed earlier projections of the US election results, claiming instead that POTUS had won in several battleground states and that Republican observers were not given "meaningful access" to ballot counting locations during the elections.