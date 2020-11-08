Joe Biden Speaks to Nation After Being Projected US Election Winner

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is addressing the nation on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. EST, (1 a.m. UTC) from Wilmington, Delaware, after being declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race.
He is projected to win the presidency and has already been named by some "president-elect" after US media called the race in the key states of Pennsylvania and Nevada in his favour, securing 290 electoral votes for him, well above the 270 required to allow him to become president.
Although some votes are still to be counted, many world leaders and celebrities have already congratulated Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, on their projected win.
