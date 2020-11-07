Register
07 November 2020
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

    US Streets After Mainstream Media Declare Biden Winner of Presidential Election – Videos

    © AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
    2020 United States presidential election
    The 77-year-old Democrat declared himself a winner in the election after gaining 20 Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania, which gave him over the 270 votes needed to win the election. Several political leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have congratulated Biden on his victory.

    Streets in many US cities are filled with a jubilant atmosphere after mainstream media declared former vice president of the United States Joe Biden to be winner of the presidential election. Cars were filmed honking non-stop outside the White House in the US capital following news of the Biden victory.

    ​Residents in Washington DC held an impromptu parade complete with a brass brand.

    ​In the city of Philadelphia the news of Joe Biden’s victory caused a squall of applause and screams.

    ​Residents of the US state of Pennsylvania celebrated the Democrat’s victory by dancing in the street.

    Videos uploaded on social media show people celebrating in other major citites, including New York.

    ​​Some social media users urged fellow compatriots to not forget about the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, which has the highest number of cases and the largest death toll.

