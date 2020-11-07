US Streets After Mainstream Media Declare Biden Winner of Presidential Election – Videos

Streets in many US cities are filled with a jubilant atmosphere after mainstream media declared former vice president of the United States Joe Biden to be winner of the presidential election. Cars were filmed honking non-stop outside the White House in the US capital following news of the Biden victory.
In last half hour scenes have become full on fiesta outside @WhiteHouse celebrating @JoeBiden win #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/rO4EUbhlYp— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) November 7, 2020
Residents in Washington DC held an impromptu parade complete with a brass brand.
The brass band leading this impromptu parade to celebrate Biden’s victory is @CrushFunk, the same band that’s been holding free outdoor concerts for months around the D.C. area to boost people’s health during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/BotJc8A6HS— Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) November 7, 2020
In the city of Philadelphia the news of Joe Biden’s victory caused a squall of applause and screams.
a lot of people have spontaneously turned up outside the Philly convention center where there has been a party for days but some confusion because there isn’t a planned count the votes rally today so the only speaker is from the Trump rally across the street pic.twitter.com/0img4X1sne— Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 7, 2020
Residents of the US state of Pennsylvania celebrated the Democrat’s victory by dancing in the street.
People in Pennsylvania dancing in the streets after learning that Joe Biden has won the election. This is the best news of 2020, by far. Let’s all celebrate tonight, wherever we are! 🎉🎉🎉🎉— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) November 7, 2020
Videos uploaded on social media show people celebrating in other major citites, including New York.
From my cousin in NYC: honking, cheering, celebrating. It’s over. It’s finally over. #bidenharis2020 pic.twitter.com/MNkmFyXdpZ— Dave Cavell (@DavidFCavell) November 7, 2020
Incredible: Applause breaking out over the Manhattan skyline as networks call the election for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/c92EgXP2Qj— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 7, 2020
Some social media users urged fellow compatriots to not forget about the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, which has the highest number of cases and the largest death toll.
As people celebrate, please remember we are in the midst of a raging and resurgent pandemic. Wear masks, keep your distance, live to fight for the future.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 7, 2020
We should celebrate this moment but please, not in huge crowds of people. Yes it’s outdoors and yes most are wearing masks, but crowds of cheering people in close proximity are also risky.— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) November 7, 2020
Celebrate but do it safely. pic.twitter.com/yW5Hzi58dy
