Tensions Escalate Between Police and Protesters in New York Amid Election Uncertainty – Video

Tensions between the New York police and demonstrators were flying high in the city on Thursday night amid continuing election uncertainty, as people were spotted on the ground in altercations with officers and several arrests have been made.
Clashes have reportedly erupted during the “We Choose Freedom” rally as people have been marching from Stonewall Inn.
NYPD officers were filmed trying to cycle their way through packed crowds as they called on the people around to “move back” to sidewalks. This follows Wednesday night clashes near the West Village and Union Square that had led to at least 25 arrests.
With results of US presidential vote still unclear as vote counting continues in a number of key swing states, President Trump announced on Thursday that no more ballots should be accepted towards the final vote count.
