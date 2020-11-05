Netizens Credit Eminem With Helping Biden Triumph in Michigan

One of the Biden's campaign ads featured “Lose Yoursef” by Eminem – a song which the rapper reportedly “rarely licenses”.

While it still remains to be seen who will become the next President of the United States, with the votes cast during the 2020 election still being counted, Joe Biden's apparent electoral gains in Michigan have now being, at least partially, attributed to a certain rap star.

Previously, the Biden campaign has released an ad featuring "Lose Yourself" by Eminem, with Variety pointing out that the rapper "rarely licenses, let alone for political causes", that particular song.

And while it would probably be hard to gauge the exact effect Eminem's influence had on support for Biden during the election, quite a few social media users went on to praise the musician for his contribution.

I'd like to think Eminem allowing the Biden campaign to use "Lose Yourself" led to this. https://t.co/oCDRtV5rJI — DON CORLEONE | عمر (@omarTH3DON) November 4, 2020

Eminem endorsed Biden in Michigan. Made him win. pic.twitter.com/lWsVDSYgH0 — CH4MP (@realCH4MP) November 5, 2020

Both the media and common people couldn't help to note that perhaps a key role in giving the final push in the key state of #Michigan to #Biden was played by the endorsement #Eminem offcially made to the Dem candidate, by granting the use of #LoseYourself for an #Election2020 ad pic.twitter.com/UqgG4hjqHr — Eminem Italia (@italia_eminem) November 5, 2020

Some netizens, however, appeared more reserved about that matter.

While I do believe that Eminem might have been a factor in Biden winning Michigan, I do not believe that he was the only reason for that. Eminem is famous and loved all across the US and Biden didn't win every state or had higher numbers than expected. Still great job Eminem! — Eminem & Shady News (@ShadyFansite) November 5, 2020

​Eminem himself merely shared the aforementioned ad on Twitter on 2 November, urging people to vote.

​This development comes as Trump's campaign announced that they filed lawsuits to halt ballot counting in Michigan, due to allegedly not being provided access to counting locations to observe the counting process.