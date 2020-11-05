'Rihmocracy': Rihanna Says 'We'll Wait', as She Calls for Every Vote to Be Counted

The Trump campaign has now called to halt vote counting in the key battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania, citing a lack of oversight from Republicans and the “unlawful extension” of deadlines for the reception of mail-in ballots. The official results of presidential race are not yet known.

Barbados-born singer Rihanna has called for every vote to be counted amid growing uncertainty over the results of the US presidential election.

“We’ll wait”, she told her nearly 100 million followers on Twitter, accompanying her post with applauding emojis.

Count 👏🏿 Every 👏🏿 Vote 👏🏿 We’ll 👏🏿 Wait . — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2020

​A similar message was shared by the ‘Diamonds’ star's Instagram account, as she posted a black-and-white collage of six photos urging election officials to “count every vote”.

Unlike Donald Trump’s vocal supporters such as Lil Pump and Kirstie Alley, she has previously branded the incumbent president “the most mentally ill person” in the United States over her disagreement with his gun policies.

With results of US presidential elections still in the dark and vote counting ongoing in key battleground states, the musician’s plea was dubbed “rihmocracy” by some of her devoted fans.

rihmocracy — Anthony (@anthbarrios) November 4, 2020

You heard her...The Queen has spoken.. pic.twitter.com/iLNYyI8116 — BlackWomenAreKryptoniteToGOP (@battletested5) November 4, 2020

Riots have now erupted in several cities across the United States amid uncertainty looming over the election outcome. The Trump campaign has now filed lawsuits in Michigan to stop vote counting “until meaningful access” is granted to observers from the Republican party to oversee the process.

In Pennsylvania, they have also taken legal action against the “unlawful extension of the mail-in ballot receipt deadline” that has previously been granted by Pennsylvania Supreme Court, permitting the state to receive mail-in ballots until 6 November and still count them towards the final vote if they have been postmarked on the Election Day.