Biden Says Setting Up Largest Election Protection Effort Ever Assembled

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took to Twitter to announce the creation of the election protection effort.
To make sure every vote is counted, we’re setting up the largest election protection effort ever assembled. Because Donald Trump doesn’t get to decide the outcome of this election — the American people do.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
Chip in to power the new Biden Fight Fund: https://t.co/1hCoKB0QfP
Earlier in the day, Biden's campaign held an election protection briefing as vote counting continued across the country. The campaign said that "we believe that we are on track to win this election." Biden added that he was "optimistic" about the outcome once all the votes were counted.
Previously, it was reported that with 99 percent of the ballots counted in Wisconsin, Biden has 49.5 percent of the vote against Trump's 48.9 percent. Trump's campaign demanded an immediate recount. Besides, they filed a lawsuit in Michigan to halt the counting of ballots until a "meaningful access is granted".
All comments
Show new comments (0)