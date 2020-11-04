Register
12:01 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Harry S. Truman holds up an early edition of the Chicago Daily Tribune which wrongly reported he had lost the 1948 election.

    Too Close to Call: Why 2020 Election Has Echoes of Some of the Tightest Races in US History

    © AP Photo / Byron Rollins
    2020 United States presidential election
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080989675_0:54:2587:1510_1200x675_80_0_0_83b72f02ebf3f449fc4bc987ab8195c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020/202011041080992926-too-close-to-call-why-2020-election-has-echoes-of-some-of-the-tightest-races-in-us-history/

    Donald Trump has claimed he is "winning everything," but millions of votes are still to be counted in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The 2020 election is shaping up to be one of the closest in US history. 

    Moments after President Trump stepped into the East Room at the White House and told a crowd of supporters: "We did win this election" a CNN news presenter said: "Almost everything the president just said is not true."

    Joe Biden said: "We feel good about where we are, we really do, I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election."

    Neither Trump or Biden has yet been projected by to win enough electoral college votes to win the White House and with hundreds of thousands of mail-in votes still to be counted, it could be several days before a winner is declared.

    ​It is a stark contrast with 2016 when Hillary Clinton conceded defeat to Trump after being projected to lose Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

    But several US elections have been extremely close.

    2000 - George W. Bush v Al Gore

    The Democrats had held the White House since 1992 when the charming and charismatic Governor of Arkansas, Bill Clinton, swept to power, defeating George H. W. Bush.

    Clinton’s Vice President was Al Gore, a former Tennessee senator whose wife Tipper was arguably more famous because of her long-running fight against obscene lyrics in rock music.

    In 2000 Gore stepped up to become the Democratic candidate and, in a quirk of fate, his opponent turned out to be none other than Bush’s son, George W. Bush, the then Republican Governor of Texas.

    Former Presidents Bill Clinton, left, and George H. W. Bush smile at each other on the podium at the Tulane University Commencement in New Orleans on 13 May, 2006.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Former Presidents Bill Clinton, left, and George H. W. Bush smile at each other on the podium at the Tulane University Commencement in New Orleans on 13 May, 2006.

    It was a clash of styles between the highly intelligent, erudite but slightly arrogant Gore and the folksy Bush, who would later be portrayed by satirists as a dullard.

    The election was a close fought race and on the night Gore had 266 electoral college votes to Bush’s 246 with only Florida left to declare.

    After a recount Bush was declared to have won the Sunshine State by 537 votes - a margin of 0.009 percent - and those 25 electoral college votes were enough to win him the White House.

    But the Gore campaign cried foul, claiming a number of votes for him - the infamous "hanging chads" - had been wrongly discounted.  

    Former US president George Bush and Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair
    Former US president George Bush and Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair

    With a lame duck president in the White House, the argument went all the way to the US Supreme Court where, on 12 December 2000, they narrowly reversed Florida Supreme Court’s decision to order a statewide recount.

    Bush - later nicknamed Dubya - had won, and 10 months later would be President when Osama bin Laden declared war on the US on 9/11.

    1948 - Harry S. Truman v Thomas Dewey

    The Republican Governor of New York, Thomas Dewey, had been soundly thrashed in 1944 by the wartime President, Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

    Roosevelt died in April 1944 and was succeeded by his Vice President Harry S. Truman, who stood for re-election in 1948.

    Dewey, still only 46, was a sucker for punishment and won the Republican nomination again, fighting off a challenge from war hero General Douglas MacArthur.

    © Sputnik / Евгений Халдей
    Harry Truman, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin at the Potsdam Conference, 1945.

    As an attorney, Dewey had prosecuted New York mafia boss Charles “Lucky” Luciano in the 1930s and he relished a fight.

    The 1948 campaign was complicated by the presence of a third candidate, Strom Thurmond, running for the States’ Rights Party, better known as the Dixiecrats.

    Thurmond won Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina - states which usually voted Democrat.

    That posed a grave threat to Truman and with Dewey winning Pennsylvania, New York and several Midwest states, he looked likely to win on election night.

    That is why the Chicago Tribune famously printed an early edition of the paper with the headline “Dewey Defeats Truman”.  

    But the Democrats won California, Texas, Ohio and much of the rest of the country and when all the votes were in, Truman had 303 electoral college votes and Dewey only 189.

    When he took a train from his home in Missouri to Washington DC, Truman stopped at St Louis and held up a copy of the Tribune front page to his cheering supporters as he grinned from ear to ear.  

    1960 - John F. Kennedy v Richard Nixon

    The post-war economic boom in the United States led to unprecedented prosperity and the Republicans surfed the wave, with Dwight Eisenhower steamrollering to victory in 1952 and 1956.

    When his Vice President, Richard Nixon, stood for election in 1960 he was expected to win easily but the Democrats chose a handsome, telegenic young senator from Massachusetts, who managed to tune into the zeitgeist and inspire many young, black, female or college-educated voters who were tired of the “old ways”.

    As a result the 1960 election was extremely close.

    Kennedy won 34,220,984 votes and Nixon won 34,108,157.

    But with Texas, New York and several other big states in his column, Kennedy won by 303 electoral college votes to 219.

    1916 - Woodrow Wilson v Charles Evans Hughes

    Charles Evans Hughes, the son of a Welsh immigrant, is a long-forgotten figure in American politics but he came very close to being elected President in 1916.

    The incumbent, Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, was proud of his record of keeping the US out of what would later be known as the First World War.

    He fought the 1916 campaign with the slogans “America First” and "He kept us out of war" but Hughes criticised Wilson for not getting the US war-ready, especially with the Mexican Revolution on its doorstep and Pancho Villa raiding across the border.

    On election night the result was too close to call.

    ​Evans Hughes won the industrialised northern states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Michigan, where there were many German-American voters who disapproved of Wilson’s open support for Britain in the war in Europe.

    The Democrats won the South resoundingly but it all came down to a handful of swing states, including Tennesse, Ohio, Missouri and California.

    Wilson narrowly won all four - including California by a margin of just 3,773 votes - and scraped past the winning line, with 277 electoral college votes to 254 for Evans Hughes.

    Evans Hughes, a lawyer by trade, later became Secretary of State under President Warren G. Harding and in 1930 was nominated to sit on the US Supreme Court.

    He died in 1948, aged 86.

    Tags:
    Republicans, Democrats, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse