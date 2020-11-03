Video: High Police Presence Near Trump Tower in NYC in Wake of US Presidential Election

The headquarters for the Trump Organisation in New York City's 5th Avenue, the Trump Tower, is to be surrounded by New York Police Department (NYPD) trucks and fences following Tuesday's US presidential climax.
Social media users have shared photos and video from 5th Avenue, revealing a number of NYPD trucks and cars preventing other vehicles from approaching while people near the Trump Tower hold posters with political messaging.
Users note that there are currently "no protesters" on scene.
5th avenue in front of Trump Tower now! pic.twitter.com/QMWIkb0n5q— cyrus (@cyrus80726685) November 3, 2020
We are here at Trump Tower! We’ll be bringing you live reports on @BlackNewsC all night.— Ashley Liotus (@AshleyLiotus) November 3, 2020
So far, not as many people as we originally thought might be here.
High police presence.
No protesters. pic.twitter.com/bsYY9jG5WW
Trump Tower, November 3rd, 2020. pic.twitter.com/omzABWbI4n— Doyeun Kim (@_doyeun) November 3, 2020
ニューヨーク5番街のトランプタワー前。車両の侵入を防止するためのトラックが待機しています。#ElectionDay #nyc #trumptower pic.twitter.com/3LmdeplCp6— mashupニューヨーク (@mashupNY) November 3, 2020
3 November is Election Day in the US, as voters head to the polls to choose the next president and new Senators. Americans will choose between the owner of Trump Tower - incumbent President Donald Trump - and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
