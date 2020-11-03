Register
10:03 GMT03 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, 6 October 2020.

    Biden 'Becomes an Underdog' if He Doesn't Win Swing State of Pennsylvania, Polling Site Founder Says

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    2020 United States presidential election
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/08/1080711669_0:222:2996:1906_1200x675_80_0_0_f2d937d5cf3e6e2acbe118c8b99e1b1d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020/202011031080965235-biden-becomes-an-underdog-if-he-doesnt-win-swing-state-of-pennsylvania-polling-site-founder-says/

    Pennsylvania currently emerges as a key battleground for the two presidential contenders with 20 election college votes to grab. Both Biden and Trump have campaigned extensively in the state that in 2016 has been won by the incumbent president with less than one percent advantage over Hillary Clinton.

    The future of the White House could all “come down” to Pennsylvania, ABC correspondent and founder of the polling website FiveThirtyEight Nate Silver said during “This Week”. The statistician believes that without winning the swing state, former vice president Biden “becomes an underdog” in the race.

    “Pennsylvania has not bumped up to a 7- or 8-point Biden lead like we see in Michigan and Wisconsin”, Silver said, citing current polling data which suggests that on average Biden has a less than 5% advance in the state over the incumbent president.

    "Maybe a lot of little things add up and Biden loses Pennsylvania by half a point, and then he doesn’t quite pull off Arizona or North Carolina. He does have other options,” the pollster explains, noting that winning the territory, which has 20 electoral votes, is still crucial for the Democratic candidate to land in the White House.

    In the Electoral College system in the US, the candidate should get more than 270 electoral votes to be declared a winner, with each state assigning a certain number of electors based on the number of Congress representatives. California has the largest number of electoral votes (55), followed by Taxes (38), New York and Florida (29), Pennsylvania and Illinois (20). In most of the US states, all electoral votes should go to the winner of the popular vote in the territory.

    Back in 2016, it was Donald Trump who outrun Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania by less than a percentage point, eventually nailing all electoral votes in the state.
    A boy in the audience gives a thumbs-up during US President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, US, October 20, 2020
    © AP Photo / TOM BRENNER
    A boy in the audience gives a thumbs-up during US President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, US, October 20, 2020

    Currently, polling aggregated by FiveThirtyEight predicts Joe Biden outperforming Trump in Pennsylvania and nationwide, as there is a 89% chance that Joe Biden will be sworn in next year, according to Silver’s forecast.

    Much of this still depends on Pennsylvania results, where only 2.4 million votes have been cast so far and the majority of ballots are still expected to arrive only on the Election Day.

    Despite the majority of polls are currently predicting that 2020 presidential election would be won Joe Biden, it should be said that four years ago very few surveys predicted right, with most forecasting a Hillary Clinton win in Pennsylvania and Florida.

    It was Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group, however, that correctly divined Donald Trump’s victory in several key states back in 2016. This year, the pollster says that the incumbent president will eventually be re-elected with “a minimum high 270s”, as he would outperform Biden in Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Georgia, Florida and Arizona due to a “hidden” base of Trump supporters, whose preferences are usually not reflected in the surveys.

    Tags:
    Pennsylvania, United States, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
    Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse