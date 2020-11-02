Rapper Lil Pump Turns up to See Big Trump at Florida Rally

Rapper Lil Pump has doubled down on his declared support for Donald Trump, attending one of the president's re-election campaign rallies in Florida.
Pump, born Gazzy Garcia, posted a video of himself on social media at Trump's rally at the Miami-Opa locka Executive airport in the Sunshine State on Sunday night.
Catholics for Trump Executive Director Cath O'Neill grabbed a selfie with the musician, known for his overt drug abuse, at the event.
The 20-year-old Miami-born rapper also posted a video On Saturday, vowing to emigrate to Colombia if Trump does not win re-election on Tuesday.
Garcia had already endorsed Trump a week earlier, saying he was angry at Democratic candidate Joe Biden's pledge to raise taxes on the highest-earning Americans.
Twitter went loco in reaction to Lil Pump's big Trump love. Little-known conservative rapper Mint Chip even recorded a tribute track.
