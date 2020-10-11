Register
    This is a bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio

    'Erection Season': Porn Star and Ex-Presidential Hopeful Urges Everyone to Vote With New Initiative

    © AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar
    2020 United States presidential election
    American actors, singers, bloggers and even adult film entertainers took to their social platforms in recent months to remind US voters about the importance of taking part in the November election. Some of them also endorsed candidates.

    Porn actress Cherie DeVille is urging her fans to vote with a new “Erection Season” initiative. The 42-year-old adult film actress, who announced her intention to run for the White House in 2017 but suspended her campaign several years later, launched a website which provides information on voting procedures in each of the 50 states.

    The website states that this info can be easily checked “in between watching” scenes from DeVille’s videos.

    “It’s your right to get erect, so think hard and vote this Erection Season,” adds the entertainer, who calls herself “the internet’s favorite stepmom”.

    “There is so much at stake. I want to convince anyone I can, even if I have to appeal to their penis,” DeVille explained to the New York Post. “I think that the country is going through a lot and I hear a lot of people in casual conversations being very upset about a variety of things.”

    The political enthusiast still declined to specify who she would be willing to see in the White House if not herself or her former running mate rapper Coolio, as the two suspended their presidential bid in 2019 over a lack of funds.

    “I truly mean it when I say I want all people to get out and vote and I don’t want to polarise people with my opinions,” she said.

    DeVille maintains that she nearly won the nomination for the Reform Party, however the organisation could not confirm that the woman was actually running on their platform.

    Unlike DeVille, there is at least one social media entertainer who was quite specific about her preferences and even promised to send nude photos to those who would “get out” and vote for Democratic presidential runner Joe Biden.

    The pledge was made by 22-year-old YouTuber Tana Mongeau to her Twitter, Instagram and OnlyFans followers, accompanied by a bikini pic that featured image of Biden’s face placed over her nearly-naked body. The post was soon deleted, after some complained that it was actually breaking the US law with a vote-buying felony. Mongeau later clarified that the promise was meant ironically.

    "Obviously no one needs an explicit photo of me to go vote and make a change in our country," she later told Insider. "As much as I love Biden, I am not telling anyone who to vote for."

