US Election 2020: Mike Pence Officially Gets Republican VP Nomination

The US Republican Party has formally nominated Mike Pence as a candidate for Vice President in the November 3 election, a statement from the first day of the Republican National Convention says.
This comes as Republicans have gathered for a meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, to announce their nominations for the upcoming election. The full event schedule begins at 9 am ET (13 pm GMT) each day from 24 to 27 August. Donald Trump is expected to speak on each day of the convention and will deliver a formal nomination acceptance speech at the White House on Thursday night.
Earlier in August, President Trump praised Pence, saying that he has been a "fantastic vice president" and adding that he was "solid as a rock".
The Democratic Party held their convention last week, with Joe Biden formally nominated as the presidential candidate, while Senator Kamala Harris was officially put forward as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.
All comments
Show new comments (0)