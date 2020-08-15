Register
17:35 GMT15 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this May 28, 2020, file photo a voter casts her mail-in ballot at in a drop box in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. Just over four months before Election Day, President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to delegitimize the upcoming presidential election

    US Elections 2020: How Does Vote-by-Mail Work?

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    2020 United States presidential election
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080180237_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_be3f1109fe37e9953f7fad83dfb19cea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020/202008151080180466-us-elections-2020-how-does-vote-by-mail-work/

    Donald Trump has been a vivid critic of mail-in voting which many US states are now set to adopt ahead of the upcoming November election battle. The president believes that the postal voting system will render the results potentially “fraudulent” and also deliver them too late – and even postal authorities seem to agree with him on the last point.

    A recently-released letter by US Postal Service (USPS) executive vice president Thomas J. Marshall revealed that election officials in 46 US states and Washington DC were warned by postal authorities that American voters were at risk of not being able to deliver their mail-in ballots for November's election poll back to election offices in time for counting due to new policies related to delivery and state deadlines set for receiving the ballots.

    The US mail-in voting system, which has now been made available to 76% of American voters, according to analysis by the New York Times, may sound easy in theory. However, it has its outspoken critics, including US President Donald Trump himself, who recently suggested that the November election could be moved to avoid alleged frauds associated with mail-in ballots. So what’s behind this system of postal voting which POTUS hates so much?

    Types of Systems

    Certain American states have a so-called “universal vote-by-mail” system where ballots are sent out to all registered voters. Before the coronavirus pandemic, five US states used this principle – Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington. With the COVID-19 health crisis, four more states have joined - California, Vermont, New Jersey and Nevada, with the last one being seen as a real “battleground” for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump.

    Montana, Nebraska and North Dakota are also yet to decide whether ballots will be sent out to all registered voters. According to NYT analysis, around 18% of US voters are set to automatically receive a mail-in ballot.  

    In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa
    © REUTERS / Matt Slocum
    In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa

    Another system of postal voting is an “absentee balloting”, where registered voters need to request an absentee ballot in advance. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, in two-thirds of American states any registered voter can resort to this system without any conditions, while in the rest of the states a legible excuse will be required, such as being sick or being out of the state on Election Day. Some voters may even be added to a permanent absentee ballot list.

    According to estimates, around 36 US states, apart from those using universal mail-in-voting, have now either resorted to no-excuse absentee voting or made rules to make it easier to get an absentee ballot amid concerns related to COVID-19.

    It is believed that in 2016, nearly 33 million US votes were cast through postal voting using one of these two systems.

    How ‘Absentee Balloting’ Works

    In states which have not opted for universal mail-in-voting, those eager to avoid queues at polling stations and would rather vote by post, can either write, call or make an online application to receive an absentee ballot from their local election authority. If no excuse is required to take part in this process, voters then simply need to provide their name and home address to receive a ballot.

    After a verification process, local election authorities send a ballot to the voter in advance, alongside a security envelope for the ballot to keep the choice private and anonymous and another envelope where the sealed ballot will be placed. The second envelope will need to be signed by the voter to make it clear that he or she is indeed a registered voter.

    The voter then sends his or her ballot to the local election authority, which then checks that their names and whether the person is casting a ballot from the address officially registered with the authority. The sealed ballot is then removed from the outside envelope and added to the pool of all other votes to keep it confidential.

    In some states, the deadline for the absentee ballot application has been set as 27 October, to accommodate postal delivery times, Pennsylvania being such an example. All “voted ballots” have to be received by county election office by Election Day on 3 November, however, the US Postal Services now doubts that this will indeed be the case. It has even been suggested that key electoral battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan would be exactly those that may experience some problems with delays in voting, following warnings by the USPS.

    Mail-in-voting therefore remains a controversial practice to some observers, who cite potential frauds and too-late results. In June, Dr. Harvey Schantz from the State University of New York told Sputnik that despite allowing more people to take part, checking the validity of mail-in ballots may prove to be more difficult in a tight race. But it is precisely the issue of validity which is considered crucial by those who fear the potential for ballot fraud in November.

    Tags:
    presidential election, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse