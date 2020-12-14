Biden Receives Over 270 Electoral Votes Required to Become US President

It takes 270 electoral votes of the available 538 to become the US president. According to media projections made soon after the 3 November Election Day, Biden was expected to secure a total of 306 electoral votes, while the incumbent president Donald Trump received 232.

After the electors of 49 US states and the District of Columbia convened on Monday to cast their votes, Joe Biden has been pushed over the threshold of 270 votes required to secure the victory in the 2020 presidential race.

The state of California was among the last states for the electors to vote, awarding the Democrat 55 electoral votes - the campaign's largest prize - and propelling him to receiving a total of 302 electoral votes. His Republican rival, incumbent president Donald Trump, has been given 232 votes.

During the Electoral College vote, there were no “faithless” votes recorded, meaning that no electors chose to deviate from public endorsements.

Only one state, Hawaii, remains to cast ballots later in the day, expected to add four points to Biden's tally.

The Democrat was projected by the US mainstream media to become the winner of the 2020 presidential race shortly after the election day. The projections were vehemently opposed by the sitting president Donald Trump, who refused to concede, claimed widespread election fraud and attempted to legally challenge the outcome of the election, demanding recounts in several battleground states.

However, the attempts appeared to be vain, as lawsuits filed by the Trump legal team were denied in courts. On Monday, all six battleground states that were challenged by Trump - Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin - cast their votes in favour of Biden.

The Electoral College vote is not the final step in the process of selecting a president, as the Monday votes are sent to the US Congress to be counted and certified on 6 January. A new president will take the oath of office on 20 January.