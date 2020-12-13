Infowars’ Alex Jones Tells MAGA Rally ‘Walking-Dead Corpse’ Biden to Be 'Removed One Way or Another'

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump’s supporters and opponents held rallies in Washington, DC after the Texas lawsuit to overthrow the election results in four states, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin, was rejected by the US Supreme Court.

Infowars founder Alex Jones has poured fuel on the flames sparked by the Donald Trump-contested results of the 2020 presidential election, and feeding into the sitting President’s claims that the Democrats and their candidate Joe Biden had conspired to ‘steal” the election from him by ‘rigging’ the vote on 3 November.

The conspiracy theorist addressed thousands gathered at Saturday's Million MAGA March to insist that Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden “will be removed one way or another”.

Alex Jones is still the GOAT! 🐐 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eqsK7Ncb6Y — Tyler J. Pratt (@tylerjohnpratt) December 12, 2020

​“We will never back down to the Satanic paedophile, globalist New World Order and their walking-dead reanimated corpse Joe Biden, and we will never recognise him,” said Jones.

Melissa Carone, the witness at Rudy Giuliani's election fraud hearing in Michigan last week, also addressed the 'Stop the Steal’ rally gathered in Washington DC in front of the Supreme Court to protest its decision not to overturn the election results.

As she vowed to continue “exposing the fraud that I saw”, IT contractor Carone claimed that “Donald Trump is the best president we ever had.”

Melissa Carone is speaking at the Rally for President Trump but she's not saying much of anything pic.twitter.com/VQe2j8q2es — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2020

​“I will not give up this fight. I will keep exposing the fraud that I saw and we will win this. We will take it back. This was a stolen election. This is the most important election of our lives,” said Carone, who has since been heavily criticised for her performance at the Michigan hearing, with some social media users accusing her of being drunk.

On 12 December US President Donald Trump’s supporters gathered in the capital after the Texas lawsuit to overthrow the election results in four states was thrown out by the US Supreme Court.

​The MAGA (Make America Great Again) march, the second of its kind since the November election, drew thousands of supporters of the sitting President and came as courts across the country have been striking down the Trump legal campaign’s numerous lawsuits after claiming to have found no evidence to substantiate voter fraud allegations.

Alex Jones marches with a crowd of supporters on the streets of DC this morning #MarchForTrump #MarchFor45 #DC pic.twitter.com/YGU9OcbBsW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 12, 2020

​Trump supporters cheered as the sitting President flew overhead on the Marine One helicopter heading for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, New York. ​Trump tweeted his apparent surprise Saturday morning at the rallies, adding “I´ll be seeing them!”

Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Violence marred the rallies as Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed.

Trump Legal Claims Rejected

On 11 December the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

BREAKING: Supreme Court DENIES Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempt to overturn the outcome of the election. https://t.co/7eyfSI9yno pic.twitter.com/p2kWbqMZhY — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) December 11, 2020

​Texas "has not demonstrated a judicially cognisable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections," stated the court order.

The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is “standing”, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

​The lawsuit had argued that changes introduced to expand mail-in voting in the states amid the coronavirus pandemic were unlawful. Donald Trump had been denouncing the procedure of mail-in voting as fraught with ‘fraud’ throughout his reelection campaign and after the ballot-casting on 3 November.

The Trump legal campaign has already lost lawsuits in several state and federal courts challenging the outcome of the 2020 election.

The US Electoral College is slated to meet on Monday to officially cast their vote for the winner of the election – Joe Biden, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place on 20 January 2021.

Who is Alex Jones?

A provocative radio host, political commentator, Alex Jones, 46, has been consistently criticised for spreading conspiracy theories. He won notoriety after he denounced the 9/11 terror attacks as an “inside job” concocted and carried out by the US government.

Jones, who has been permanently banned from most mainstream online platforms, with his content scrubbed from them, also made a spate of scandalous claims, such as accusing former Special Counsel Robert Mueller of being a paedophile, or insisting back in 2017 that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a staged ‘hoax’.

Screenshot/Capitol Intel Group Sen. Marco Rubio and InfoWars boss Alex Jones trade barbs in the hallways of the Capitol Building

Jones subsequently retracted the latter statement, after an avalanche of lawsuits, acknowledging that he believed the massacre “really happened”.

The Infowars website regularly receives over 10 million monthly visits.