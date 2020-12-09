Register
19:23 GMT09 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question from the press during a tour of a massive temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp took part in a tour of the 200-bed facility, constructed quickly in the lower levels of the Georgia World Congress Center which normally plays host to large conventions and sporting events.

    Georgia’s Republican Governor Tells Lawmakers They Won't Be Picking Electors for Trump

    © AP Photo / Ron Harris
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/49/1079814978_0:298:3072:2026_1200x675_80_0_0_50d33cd98d38c13cbed6a6181b3cb8d2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202012091081410218-georgias-republican-governor-tells-lawmakers-they-wont-be-picking-electors-for-trump/

    The US president called on the governor to convene a special session of the state legislature after Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refused to conduct a signature audit of the ballots.

    Georgia's governor, Republican Brian Kemp, has warned state lawmakers that they will not be gathering for a special session to pick the electors who will vote in the upcoming Electoral College for the next US president. Kemp said that such a scenario, which could be undertaken if the ballot-counting results can't be certified or if the accuracy of the counting is questioned, was "not an option" for Georgia.

    "You all will be taking an oath to uphold the laws and constitution of our state [...] I'm confident that each of you will live up to the words and greater calling regardless of political consequences. That’s what I’ve been doing", Kemp said.

    The governor's instructions to the state lawmakers come in the wake of US President Donald Trump blasting Kemp's inability to carry out an audit of ballot signatures after new evidence suggesting voter fraud was unearthed by the president's legal team. The published footage showed poll station workers in Fulton County pulling out several cases with ballots to be counted after they told observers that the process would only be continued the next day, thus continuing to tally votes without proper monitoring.

    POTUS suggested that if Kemp is unable to carry out an audit, he could at least call a special session of the state legislature. Kemp said he believes that such an audit should be carried out, but noted that it was local Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's decision. The latter refused to call for a signature audit.

    A special session would be held should the state be unable to certify the election results, but Georgia certified Biden's victory over Trump after carrying out a recount and a hand audit, which confirmed the Democrat's slim win. Still, POTUS insists that the election in Georgia, as well as in several other swing states, had been "rigged" against him, refusing to concede and threatening to dispute the outcome in courts. His legal team, however, has so far failed to flip any of the disputed states in the Republican's favour.

    Donald Trump Jr Slams Republicans Pushing for Georgia Run-Off Boycott

    The president's son, Donald Trump Jr, in turn, ripped calls to boycott the upcoming Georgia run-offs in January that have been sounded by some Republicans. He stressed the importance of Republicans securing Georgia's two Senate seats, as this would help the party keep its majority and preserve the "legacy" and "accomplishments" of Donald Trump.

    "Everything that he’s accomplished is on the table as far as I’m concerned in this election. So if you’re a Trump guy, if you believe that, you’d be foolish to listen to a few individuals who say, ah, just sit at home. It’s as though they’re working for the Democrats and giving the Democrats and Chuck Schumer everything he’s dreamed of for a long time", Trump Jr said.
    A jet takes off from Valdosta Regional Airport in the American state of Georgia before the start of a rally featuring President Donald Trump for US Republican Senators for Georgia David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Saturday, 5 December 2020.
    © AP Photo / Ben Gray
    Trump’s 'Rigged' Election Claims Don't Help Republicans in Senate Run, Says Georgia Lt Gov

    The president's son argued that the calls for boycotting the 5 January run-offs are something the Democrats dream about, since this way they will be able to push their agenda. According to him, "freedom", "individual rights", and the Second Amendment would suffer from the Democrats' actions should the Senate flip blue. Trump Jr also suggested that such a scenario would enable the Democrats to pack the Supreme Court, which has a majority of justices appointed by Republican presidents, and to give statehood to Washington DC, which historically supports the Democratic Party.

    Related:

    Trump Names 'Happiest People in the World' During Georgia Rally
    Sen. Lindsey Graham Warns Georgia’s Governor There’s a GOP ‘Civil War Brewing’ in His State
    Trump’s 'Rigged' Election Claims Don't Help Republicans in Senate Run, Says Georgia Lt Gov
    Georgia Senate Runoffs Outcome Critical to GOP Strategy of Stymying Biden’s Agenda, Journo Says
    Third Recount of Georgia Ballots Again Confirms Biden Won Election in Battleground State
    Michigan and Georgia Reject Sidney Powell's Lawsuits Seeking to Overturn Election Results
    Tags:
    US Electoral College, Electors, Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Venice Hit by Heavy Floods for Second Year in a Row
    Operation No Clue
    Operation No Clue
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse