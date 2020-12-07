Register
07:53 GMT07 December 2020
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Dallas, Texas, 14 September 2015

    Trump Reportedly Mulling Skipping Biden Inauguration to Stage 'Grand Finale Exit' Opposition Rally

    US election 2020
    Sitting President Donald Trump has been vehemently refusing to concede victory in the allegedly “rigged” 2020 election to Joe Biden, despite multiple mainstream media outlets proclaiming his Democratic rival the winner of the 3 November presidential contest.

    Donald Trump is gearing up for a dramatic exit from the White House, according to a report from Axios.

    The sitting President, who has yet to concede victory in the 3 November presidential contest to his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, is claimed to be planning a grand finale to his tenure, with an Air Force One flight to whisk him off to Florida for an opposing rally deliberately timed to coincide with Biden's potential inauguration.

    ​"The Trump talk could create a split-screen moment: the outgoing president addressing a roaring crowd in an airport hangar while the incoming leader is sworn in before a socially distanced audience outside the Capitol," writes the outlet.

    In late November Donald Trump acknowledged he would leave office if the Electoral College voted for projected President-elect Joe Biden, while reaffirming his earlier allegations of “massive fraud” in the vote count and vowing to continue his legal battle to overturn election results.

    Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., at Valdosta Regional Airport, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., at Valdosta Regional Airport, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

    Asked if he would consider running again on the Republican ticket in 2024, Trump has said: “I don’t want to talk to 2024 yet.”

    When asked about the legal challenges launched in multiple states, Trump had said: “A lot of things [are] happening between now and Jan. 20. It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede.”

    The Trump legal team was dealt a blow this week after Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada all certified their election results.

    2024 Bid

    Earlier it was reported that Donald Trump was considering skipping the swearing-in of his purported successor and possibly announcing a campaign to reclaim the White House in 2024 on Inauguration Day.

    “Preliminary planning” was said to be underway for an event on 20 January that would launch Trump’s new presidential bid, according to sources cited by NBC News. It was, however, added that the President could make the announcement earlier, while not ruling out a rally potentially to be scheduled for Inauguration Day.

    In any case, sources insisted that Donald Trump would not be putting in an appearance at the inauguration of projected President-elect Joe Biden, just as there were no plans to invite the Democrat to the White House or call him.

    The breach of norms for an incumbent president to dodge the swearing-in of his successor is not unprecedented, as John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Andrew Johnson, and Richard Nixon were all markedly absent at the swearing-in of successors.

    President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump during the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Saul Loeb
    President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump during the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan 20, 2017.

    As for the possibility of the sitting President officially kicking off his 2024 campaign on Inauguration Day, sources claim that it is when the POTUS filed for re-election in 2017.

    According to people familiar with the matter, Donald Trump recently told his advisers he intended to announce a 2024 campaign shortly after the Electoral College meets on 14 December to cast their ballot.

    Regarding potential future campaign headquarters, the Trump team has reportedly been considering whether to extend the lease on the 2020 venue in Virginia or move elsewhere, stated the outlet.

    There has not been any official response to the report from the Trump campaign.

