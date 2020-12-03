Register
21:16 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Supporters of President Donald Trump react at a rally after it was announced that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Trump Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.

    Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Trump Election Fraud Lawsuit

    © AP Photo / Morry Gash
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    145
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081350705_0:287:3072:2015_1200x675_80_0_0_a3ee20c35a6890dc0de0fb6715f8bba6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202012031081350737-wisconsin-supreme-court-rejects-trump-election-fraud-lawsuit/

    The legal team representing US President Donald Trump has been challenging election results since early November, alleging massive voter fraud and filing lawsuits in several battleground states over what they describe as "illegal votes".

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Thursday turned away an election lawsuit filed by the legal team of Donald Trump that sought to cancel certification of the state election results, a court document reveals. 

    "IT IS ORDERED that the petition for leave to commence an original action is denied", the court document said, noting further that the motion to intervene was denied as moot. "One or more appeals from the determination(s) of one or more boards of canvassers or from the determination of the chairperson of the Wisconsin Elections Commission may be filed by an aggrieved candidate in circuit court".

    Several judges on the Wisconsin Supreme Court outlined that the case is better suitable for one of the state's lower courts, with one judge noting that sometimes petitions are denied "even when it appears that a law has been violated".

    "I also am concerned that the public will misunderstand what our denial of the petition means. Occasionally, members of the public seem to believe that a denial of our acceptance of a case signals that the petition's allegations are either false or not serious. Nothing could be further from the truth. Indeed, sometimes, we deny petitions even when it appears that a law has been violated", said Judge Patience D. Roggensack.

    The president's team filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, requesting that the state's Supreme Court discard some 200,000 votes that Trump believes were cast illegally.

    According to election results certified by the Wisconsin authorities, Trump lost the state to Biden by some 20,000 votes.

    In an attempt to challenge the election outcome in Wisconsin and several other battleground states, the Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits, demanding to toss out "illegal" mail-in ballots or conduct a recount. Earlier on Wednesday, the Republican president delivered an extensive video statement, described as evidence of the presidential election being rigged by the Democratic party.

    Screenshot from the video statement by US President Donald Trump regarding alleged voter fraud during the US presidential election
    © Photo : Facebook / Donald J. Trump
    'The Most Important Speech I've Ever Made': Trump Vows to Protect US Election System From 'Coordinated Assault and Siege'

    He asserted that large numbers of mail ballots were dumped illegally to put Biden in the lead, and that the fraud was conducted particularly due to Dominion voting software manipulation.

    Despite his continued efforts to prove allegations of election fraud, Trump has agreed to the launch of the formal transition of power to Biden, who is projected to be the winner of the 2020 presidential race. The official results, however, will be known after 14 December, after the Electoral College casts its vote.

    Related:

    The Possibility of Trump Proving Election Fraud Looks Slim
    US Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud in 2020 Election
    US Election Whistleblowers Roll Out Eyewitness Account of Suspected Voter Fraud
    Dominion Contractor Who Witnessed Election Fraud in Michigan Says She Was Ignored by FBI
    Tags:
    Supreme Court, Wisconsin, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse