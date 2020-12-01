Register
17:09 GMT01 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The election official Pam Hainault works in the ballot room organizing unused ballots returned from voting precincts after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker/File Photo

    Trump's Legal Team Files Lawsuit to Challenge Wisconsin Election Result Following Certification

    © REUTERS / Daniel Acker
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    566
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081327964_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_f7f63e98d6bfc748616f62bdd14ef619.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202012011081327760-trumps-legal-team-files-lawsuit-to-challenge-wisconsin-election-result-following-certification/

    Previously, the state’s governor, Democrat Tony Evers, certified the result of the election, which saw Joe Biden win the vote in Wisconsin by a margin of less than 1%, despite POTUS' campaign challenging the outcome.

    The legal team of US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to challenge the presidential election results in Wisconsin in the state’s Supreme Court, POTUS' campaign has announced.

    The latest suit will seek to challenge the results based on allegations of four counts of voting procedure violations. The Trump team’s claim mostly focuses on calling out violations in mail-in voting, which the president has long accused of being prone to fraud.

    "Today's suit includes four cases with clear evidence of unlawfulness, such as illegally altering absentee ballot envelopes, counting ballots that had no required application, overlooking unlawful claims of indefinite confinement, and holding illegal voting events called Democracy in the Park", the campaign said.

    The president's legal team is challenging the validity of around 220,000 absentee ballots, suggesting they could have been improperly filed and thus void. Should the Wisconsin Supreme Court discard the votes, it would change the outcome of the election in the state, where Biden won with less than a 1% margin, or around 20,000 votes, thereby giving POTUS 10 more Electoral College votes to the 232 he already has.

    Wisconsin Becomes Last Battleground State to Certify Biden's Win

    The new round in Trump's legal battle over the election results and alleged violations and voter fraud comes a day after Wisconsin’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers certified the results of the counting, citing his "duty" to do so. The governor stressed that state election officials had ensured that Wisconsin had "a safe, fair and efficient election".

    Evers announced his decision on 30 November after state election authorities finished recounts in two counties – Milwaukee and Dane – which failed to tip the scales in favour of incumbent President Donald Trump, who had requested them. Several other states where Trump is disputing the results, namely Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, have already certified the voting results, while Wisconsin has become the last battleground state to do so.

    The Trump campaign insists that there were numerous instances of voter fraud and violations across the country in the 2020 presidential election, but has so far failed to significantly shift the election outcome via the lawsuits based on these allegations. The president himself has repeatedly stated that the election was "rigged" in favour of Joe Biden by Democrats in charge of cities and continues to refuse to concede defeat. He promised to legally challenge the election results, which currently show Democrat Biden in the lead with 306 Electoral College votes.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, US, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse