Register
09:03 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A New York City police officer, among a detail of police guarding City Hall, watches as organisers with City Workers4Justice, an activist organisation for city employees, prepare to lead a rally and march, calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to defund the police department, 25 June 2020, in New York.

    ‘It's Gonna Be a Fight’: Defund-Police Supporters Warn Biden They Have No Intention of ‘Going Away'

    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/75/1079767521_0:132:3018:1830_1200x675_80_0_0_beb25b0e6a0c9d9bb5c4e5d8cbe0b576.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202011271081288891-its-gonna-be-a-fight-defund-police-supporters-warn-biden-they-have-no-intention-of-going-away/

    During his campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden had stated he was opposed to defunding police, while urging the “need to reform", including "funding community policing programmes”. Riots had broken out across the US following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, with protesters calling for the defunding of the police.

    Those who support defunding US local police departments have dispelled all speculation that the mere announcement of Democrat Joe Biden as the projected president-elect would motivate them to curtail their actions.

    According to activists, they will push ahead with local efforts to slash municipal police budgets, and Biden should expect to feel pressure throughout his projected presidency.

    "What we’ve heard so far from the Democratic Party is what they’re not going to do. I don’t expect they will be supportive of the main demand from the streets ... It's gonna be a fight. We're not going away,” defund advocate Andrea Ritchie was quoted by Mother Jones as saying.

    A majority of US media have proclaimed Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 elections. On Monday US President Donald Trump gave the green light to the General Services Administration (GSA) to formally launch the presidential transition process, despite officially refusing to concede and pledging "to keep up the good fight" amid allegations of voter fraud.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after he participated in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after he participated in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2020.

    Despite these developments, and with Biden announcing his first cabinet picks alongside projected vice-president-elect Kamala Harris, Ritchie said:

    "The demand is still to defund the police… And it’s gonna get louder and louder.”

    Alex Vitale, a professor and author of a book about police abolition, was cited as voicing pessimism about what to expect, at least initially, from a Biden administration.

    “He’s made it very clear that he wants to put more resources into policing, that he supports the kind of superficial and ineffective procedural reforms that the Obama administration proposed,” said Vitale.

    ‘Defund Police’ Call

    Earlier in the year, anti-police riots spearheaded by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement broke out in the United States following the death of African-American man George Floyd, who was killed in May in Minneapolis after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer's knee for nearly nine minutes.

    Protesters called on the federal government to defund or even dismantle the US police force, redirecting funds to other areas, such as education and housing. In the US, most policing is performed and funded at the municipal level and in accordance with state law. However, the US federal government provides supplemental funding: according to NPR, federal departments ranging from the Department of Justice to the Department of Agriculture have grant programmes and this money is used for hiring more police, equipping them and constructing new police facilities. However, this only amounts to several hundred million dollars per year. According to usafacts.org, police funding is second only to education in its receipt of local government spending; $193 billion was spent on policing in 2017.

    As President Donald Trump strongly opposed such calls, urging instead the establishment of law and order in the country, his 2020 re-election campaign called out prominent Democrats who were supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement.

    BLM supporters, lawmakers such as Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., openly embraced the defund movement.

    Two other members of the "Squad" – a group of four women elected in the 2018 United States House of Representatives elections - Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., introduced a bill to defund police on 7 July, calling it a "new vision of public safety" seeking to divest taxpayer dollars from “brutal and discriminatory policing”.

    New York Police Department (NYPD) officers detain a protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. November 5, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
    New York Police Department (NYPD) officers detain a protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. November 5, 2020.

    However, the moves were seen as broadly unpopular with voters, a majority of whom opposed cutting police budgets in July, writes the outlet, suggesting that this had also proved harmful on Election Day.

    While House of Representatives’ Democrats had originally nurtured hopes of expanding their majority, they witnessed it drastically shrink, despite Biden's projected defeat of President Trump.

    Some blamed the results on the association with the defund movement. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., slammed the "foolishness" that impacted more moderate members, with Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, confirming that it "hurt a lot of our candidates."

    After Trump’s reelection campaign pressured the Democratic nominee Joe Biden to speak out on the matter in June, the Biden campaign issued a statement.

    BLM protests
    © CC0 / Life Matters//Pexels
    BLM protests

    “As his criminal justice proposal made clear months ago, Vice President Biden does not believe that police should be defunded. He hears and shares the deep grief and frustration of those calling out for change, and is driven to ensure that justice is done and that we put a stop to this terrible pain,” spokesman Andrew Bates said, stressing Biden supports the “urgent need for reform,” including "funding community policing programmes that improve relationships between officers and residents".

    Appearing at a debate with his Republican opponent Donald Trump, the former vice-president claimed that the current president sought to cut $400 million from law enforcement budgets.

    "I am totally opposed to defunding police," Biden said during the debate in Cleveland in late September.

    Biden did, however, speak in support of measures such as a ban on chokeholds, the creation of a national police oversight commission, and earmarking an additional $300 million in police funding chiefly towards improved training.

     

    Related:

    'Who Are They Supposed to Call? Ghostbusters?' NBA Star Savages Calls to 'Defund the Police' - Video
    Mob Attacks Portland Police Chief's Home After Proposal to Defund Force Voted Down
    How Joe Biden Picked Hawks Over Sanders and Warren While Assembling His Would-be Administration
    Biden Says He Totally Opposes Defunding Police
    Tags:
    Mother Jones, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse