US Judge Dismisses 'With Prejudice' Trump Lawsuit Seeking to Discard Mail Ballots in Pennsylvania

While mainstream US media has projected Democrat Joe Biden to win the US presidency, sitting President Donald Trump has refused to concede, claiming massive election fraud due to an unprecedented amount of mail-in ballots.

A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit earlier filed by the Trump campaign seeking to discard millions of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

Judge Matthew Brann described the case as "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations", marking the latest failure of the Trump campaign to challenge the projected election results. The judge dismissed the Trump action "with prejudice", meaning that the case can no longer be brought to court.

"...This Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence. In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state", Brann's ruling added.

BREAKING: Federal judge dismisses Trump campaign's last lawsuit seeking to delay certification of Pennsylvania's election results. pic.twitter.com/oYi0wLHQUe — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) November 21, 2020

​The Pennsylvania lawsuit is just one of dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in attempts to overturn the projected election results that saw Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential race. Since election night, Trump has been claiming, without evidence, massive election fraud and has demanded a stop to the counting of votes that he has stated are "illegal" - particularly mail-in ballots that arrived after election day.

In a lawsuit, Trump campaign requested overturning millions of mail-in ballots that “should not have been counted”, arguing that it was disputed votes that resulted “in returns indicating Biden won Pennsylvania.”

Earlier in the week, Trump campaign's lawsuit accusing officials in Pennsylvania of violating state election law by not letting Republican observers to the mail ballots counting locations was thrown out on the pretext of health concerns raised due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Trump's lawyer Rudi Giuliani accused the Democrats of centrally engineered election fraud, arguing that there was a pattern in the key battleground states, according to which Trump started to lose his lead over Biden.

Apart from Pennsylvania, Georgia was also one of the battleground states where Trump demanded to recount the votes. However, Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger revealed earlier in the week that the hand audit of ballots in the state reaffirmed the victory of Joe Biden, and certified the results on Friday.

Following Raffensperger's announcement, The Associated Press made its final call for the presidential election, saying that Biden won Georgia and received 306 electoral votes compared to Trump's 232.